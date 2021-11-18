And heavy rain and flooding in Miami so backed up traffic that players who opted for the second team bus arrived well after their teammates, staggering in frustrated and rushed. Not the ideal setup for dealing with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Although the Heat had its struggles too — Miami was without guard Tyler Herro (bruised wrist) and also on the second night of a back-to-back — the Heat handed the Wizards a 112-97 loss in the first leg of a home-and-away series. The Heat visits Washington for the return game Saturday.
The Wizards (10-5) had no choice but to lean on some of their more inexperienced players, such as rookie Corey Kispert, because of low numbers. Washington sorely missed forward Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on Nov. 1 and is still considered week-to-week, and forward Rui Hachimura, who is still doing individual workouts after joining the team in mid-October, and center Thomas Bryant, who is not expected to return from an ACL tear until December at the earliest.
Washington shot 49.4 percent form the field, 41.7 percent from three and still didn’t have enough to combat the Heat. Miami (11-5) mixed in its zone defense to great success just as Charlotte did the night prior and feasted on 17 turnovers.
The Wizards also sent Miami to the line 24 times.
Bradley Beal led with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 19. Butler had 32 points, his second consecutive 30-point scoring night.
Gafford misses third game
The Wizards center tried to play in Miami after spraining his right thumb in Charlotte on Wednesday but ultimately missed his third game of the season following the two bouts he sat out in October with a quadriceps contusion.
Dinwiddie and Gafford’s absences forced Coach Wes Unseld Jr. into deploying a few funky lineups for his second unit. He grouped Beal with Raul Neto, Deni Avdija, Kispert and Anthony Gill, who had seen sparse minutes in just three games this season before Thursday because of a calf strain.
The Heat had 48 points in the paint. With center Montrezl Harrell the only good physical match for Adebayo, the young center scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Too many turnovers
Giveaways continue to be an issue for the Wizards. They entered Thursday averaging 13.5 per game, miscues that previously had been masked by effective defense or clutch shooting, as in the Wizards’ games against Milwaukee (19 turnovers), Memphis (18) and Boston (15).
But Washington’s offense has slowed, and the turnovers are lethal. Miami had 20 points off turnovers.
Kispert gets hot from three
The rookie gave the Wizards a huge lift with three three-pointers in the first half as they struggled with yet another low scoring stretch — they ended their lowest scoring first half of the season trailing, 47-40. They shot 7 for 17 from three but negated much of that success with nine turnovers and too many fouls.
Miami went 11 for 14 from the free throw line before halftime.
Kispert logged career highs in minutes (24) and points (13).