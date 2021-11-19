Lorfils has also experienced unpredictability this fall as a part of Northwest’s quarterback rotation. But when he received the starting nod Friday night in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals, he paced the Jaguars to a 33-26 home win over Paint Branch.
“Whatever the team needs, I’ll do,” said Lorfils, who also played defensive back Friday. “A lot of people just watch football. But I watch offensive linemen, defensive linemen, running back, quarterback; I watch all of it.”
Midway through the third quarter, Lorfils rushed for a four-yard touchdown that provided the Jaguars (11-1) a cushion to qualify for the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. Next week, Northwest will visit Montgomery County rival Quince Orchard, which dealt the Jaguars their lone loss. Northwest appeared as one of Maryland’s most dominant teams through the season’s first seven weeks until that 31-0 defeat Oct. 22.
In Northwest’s first tough matchup since that evening, Lorfils rushed for an 18-yard touchdown on his team’s first drive against Paint Branch (9-2). The Jaguars informed quarterback Patrick Doyle that he’d lead a drive a few minutes before halftime, and the sophomore ran for a 19-yard touchdown. Lorfils started the second half and guided his team’s 55-yard drive, capped by the Bowling Green commit’s rushing touchdown to put the Jaguars ahead by three scores.
“We’re both passers, but I think I’m just stronger in the passing game, and he’s stronger in the running game,” Doyle said. “Our offense playing together with us two fits perfect.”
While Northwest improved to 10-0 all-time against Paint Branch, evidence suggested this year’s matchup could be closer. The Panthers lost to Quince Orchard this season by seven points, while their quarterback, Octavian Smith Jr., compiled a stellar regular season.
Smith connected with wide receiver Isaiah Russell for a four-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining Friday. But on Northwest’s ensuing drive, wide receiver Peter Kikwata sealed the Jaguars’ victory with an eight-yard run for a first down with about a minute left.
Three times in the past eight years, including when the state last conducted playoffs in 2019, Northwest lost to Quince Orchard in the regular season by 10 or more points only to dethrone the Cougars in the playoffs.
“We didn’t play our best game the last time we saw them,” Kikwata said. “I was waiting for this opportunity. There was no way we were losing tonight.”
