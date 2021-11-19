For too many of these QBs, they’re either one of the best 32 — or, really, one of the best 15 because those are the most secure starters — or they’re out of the league. They don’t get the backup jobs. They don’t get to transition from being a high-level starter, as Joe Flacco has. They are discarded long before they can become a journeyman in the Colt McCoy mold. The easy excuse for Colin Kaepernick’s disappearance was often that he wasn’t viewed as a backup. If Newton can’t revive his stardom, it’s already clear that most teams probably won’t respect his value as a mentor and study buddy in the quarterback room.