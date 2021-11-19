Both the Herndon and Colgan crowds traveled more than 75 miles to the match, bringing dozens of parents, family, fans and band members. Though the crowd never got quiet, every dig and block on Anderson’s arm-slapping hits drew an extra ounce of energy.
“You look at the student body sections we both had out there and the camaraderie it brought back to the student body, and you look at the time period they did that in after a covid season … it meant a lot to the whole school,” Mesa said.
Though Anderson stood on the other side of the net, junior Brielle Kemavor came about as close to matching her one-on-one dominance as any player has all season.
“She’s 6-4 and attack jumps 10-foot-7. That tends to make people special automatically,” Mesa said of Kemavor. “She’s a great worker and a great teammate, and she’s getting recruited by a lot of Division I schools — but you’d never know by talking to her. She’s a humble kid.”
Colgan (29-4) was buoyed by its depth. Kemavor was aided by sophomore Paula Sigurani, who had to fight for her starting spot at the dawn of the season but ended the year as a first-team all-region pick at libero.
Behind her play, the Sharks’ defense dug deep and dug often, with a defensive approach for which Herndon (18-6) hadn’t prepared.
“We made sure we knew where [Anderson] was at all times,” Mesa said. “Even with us identifying her, she still had God knows how many kills. She still makes 100 plays tonight.”
That effort made the Colgan girls ecstatic.
“The emotions are completely overwhelming,” senior Makayla Bowman said.
Herndon was disappointed, but reaching a state final exceeded the Hornets’ expectations.
“We did not have our sights set on the state tournament at all,” Coach Jessica Tramontozzi said. “We have never even been to district finals as a school. We set the bar high for ourselves.”
Read more: