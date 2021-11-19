“Could” is an intentional word choice over “will.” Just because there is a path to a division title with a week to spare doesn’t mean every team in that position will get the job done.
Consider this a road map to how things might get sorted out this weekend, starting with the Power Five leagues and followed by the Group of Five conferences.
ACC: Both divisions could be locked up by the end of the weekend. No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) can seal its first Atlantic Division title since 2006 with a victory at Clemson (7-3, 5-2). Meanwhile, No. 18 Pittsburgh (8-2, 5-1) can wrap up the Coastal Division with a defeat of Virginia (6-4, 4-2).
Big Ten: The loaded East Division will come down to the final weekend unless two things happen: No. 4 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0) defeats No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1) and No. 6 Michigan (9-1, 6-1) is upset at Maryland (5-5, 2-5).
In the West, No. 15 Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2) can clinch, but needs help. Not only do the Badgers need to defeat Nebraska (3-7, 1-6), but No. 17 Iowa (8-2, 5-2) must lose at home to Illinois (4-6, 3-4) and Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) has to trip up at Indiana (2-8, 0-7).
Big 12: There’s a three-step process Saturday to lock in back-to-back Bedlam weekends by the end of the evening. No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) needs to knock off hard-luck Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) must upend Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4). To get the job done before the regular season finale, both need help from Kansas State (7-3, 4-3), which can damage (or end) the league title hopes of No. 11 Baylor (8-2, 5-2).
Pac-12: There could be a preview of the Pac-12 title game Saturday when No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1) travels to No. 23 Utah (7-3, 6-1). The winner will be locked in as a division champion, but the loser could still back their way into a spot by the end of the weekend.
Oregon would lock up the North if Oregon State (6-4, 4-3) trips up against Arizona State (7-3, 5-2), while Utah would be assured of the South if Arizona State loses that game.
SEC: No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 8-0) locked up the East weeks ago, and has already finished its first undefeated conference regular season since 1982. No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1) can wrap up the West with a victory over No. 21 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3).
American: No. 24 Houston (9-1, 7-0) has already clinched a spot in the title game, while No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0) can do the same with a victory over Southern Methodist (8-2, 4-2). The Cougars can lock up home-field advantage with a victory over Memphis (5-5, 2-4) on Friday coupled with a Cincinnati loss.
Conference USA: No. 22 Texas San Antonio (10-0, 6-0) will seal a West Division crown with a victory over UAB (7-3, 5-1). Western Kentucky (6-4, 5-1) clinches the East with a victory over Florida Atlantic (5-5, 3-3) paired with a Marshall (6-4, 4-2) stumble at Charlotte (5-5, 3-3). If both the Hilltoppers and Thundering Herd win, their meeting next week will double as a de facto division title game.
Mid-American: Northern Illinois (8-3, 6-1) clinched the West Division with an overtime victory over Buffalo (4-7, 2-5) on Wednesday. The Huskies will have to wait until next week to learn their opponent, since the East will be decided when Miami (Ohio) (6-5, 5-2) visits Kent State (5-5, 4-2) on Nov. 27.
Mountain West: Utah State (8-2, 5-1) is in the catbird’s seat in the Mountain Division, and can earn a place in the league title game by winning out. A victory over Wyoming (5-5, 1-5) coupled with Boise State (6-4, 4-2) losing to New Mexico (3-7, 1-5) would finish the job this week.
The West Division will get pushed into next weekend. No. 19 San Diego State (9-1, 5-1) can vault itself into the title game with defeats of Nevada Las Vegas (2-8, 2-4) and Boise State, but Fresno State (8-3, 5-2) has a head-to-head advantage over the Aztecs and could benefit from a slip-up by Brady Hoke’s team.
Sun Belt: One of the simpler leagues to sort out, the Sun Belt already has a title game host in West Division champ Louisiana Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-0) are assured of winning the West by at least three games, and they’re likely to face Appalachian State (8-2, 5-1) in a rematch of the Mountaineers’ lone conference loss. App State can clinch the East with a defeat of Troy (5-5, 3-3).
Five with the most at stake in Week 12
1a. Michigan State and 1b. Ohio State. Plain and simple, it’s a playoff eliminator at the Horseshoe. Both teams are 9-1, and there’s a decent chance both will end up in the New Year’s Six structure somehow or another. But it looks increasingly unlikely there will be room for a two-loss team in the semifinals, so someone’s national title hopes will come to an end in Columbus this weekend.
2. Cincinnati. All the Bearcats can do is keep winning, and while they haven’t thoroughly dominated in AAC play, they’ve gotten the job done. A visit from SMU might be the biggest challenge Luke Fickell’s team has faced since winning at Notre Dame in early October.
3. Oregon. The Ducks’ postseason path looks a bit clearer after Oklahoma’s loss last week, but that’s based on the presumption they keep winning. A trip to Utah is the latest obstacle for Oregon, who may well see the Utes again in two weeks.
4. Oklahoma. Can the Sooners recover from their loss to Baylor and climb back into the playoff hunt? That’s a big maybe, partially contingent on other teams. But Oklahoma definitely won’t be in the semifinals if it doesn’t win out starting with Saturday’s date with Iowa State — which might just have another surprise in it before the season is through.
5. Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are in a similar spot to Oklahoma, needing to win out and receive some help to stake a claim to a playoff berth. The first game of their closing stretch comes at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Heisman Watch
1. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (1,473 yards, 17 TDs rushing; 12 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD receiving). In a year without an obvious favorite, the consistently superb Walker has a pair of 200-yard games plus a five-touchdown effort against Michigan. A big day against Ohio State would help his candidacy even more. (Last week: 1)
2. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (3,025 yards, 33 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 25 yards, 2 TDs rushing). There’s only so much credit the Crimson Tide starter is going to get for torching New Mexico State for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Nonetheless, Young has not thrown an interception in his last four games. (LW: 2)
3. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (3,517 yards, 32 TDs, 4 INTs passing; 231 yards, 4 TDs rushing). The reliable Pickett has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game and for at least 300 yards in seven of his last eight outings. A matchup with Virginia’s vulnerable defense is up next. (LW: 4)
4. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (3,036 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs passing). Much like Walker, Stroud’s Heisman hopes hinge on a closing stretch that begins with a titanic Big Ten showdown. Stroud dissected Purdue for 361 yards and five touchdowns in last Saturday’s rout. (LW: 5)
5. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (2,774 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 523 yards, 10 TDs rushing). There are no questions about Corral’s toughness, and while he’s played through a left ankle injury and has helped the Rebels get to 8-2, he hasn’t been statistically prolific of late. Corral has accounted for only five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in his last four games. (LW: 3)
6. LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (67 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks). The Crimson Tide’s defensive ace added another multi-sack day against New Mexico State, and a strong finish against Arkansas, Auburn and possibly Georgia could make him a trendy pick for Heisman ballots early next month. (LW: 6)