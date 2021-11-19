When the final whistle blew almost two hours later, when the weight of the moment had been released, the Captains dropped to the floor of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond and celebrated in a dog pile knowing it would bring the 10th straight title back to Leesburg after a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-17) over Grafton (27-2).
“Ten straight titles is such a big accomplishment for any team in any sport, in any state,” senior Sarah Jordan said. “It’s a lot of pressure, and that’s sometimes hard, but we’re all in the same boat. The trust between us is essential.”
Unlike the loud regular season matches, the state final presented a new type of challenge — tons of open seats, a one-loss opponent and almost total silence once the ball was served. That meant the energy had to come internally.
It did: Every time the match looked dicey for the Captains (26-2) — and it did often, with the team trailing early in each of the first three sets — senior outside hitter Delaney Brosan took over with emphatic kills and vibrant cheers. When the team fell in the second set after holding a 24-18 lead moments earlier, Brosan recalibrated the Captains by the end of the next set with a number of hard-hit spikes.
“Once we lost that second set we were [angry],” Brosan said.
Nerves weren’t necessarily a new element for the Captains, but the last time the team failed to capture a state title, most of these girls were in the early years of elementary school.
“I first remember learning about the program when I was in middle school; I used to go to every varsity game, and I would go in the bleachers and look at them like, ‘Holy crap, I want to do that one day,’ ” Brosan said.
That kind of track record comes with pressure. Sometimes it comes from opposing fanbases, who have donned all-black outfits to “celebrate the funeral of Loudoun County” at points during the season and have directed vitriol at the girls on social media.
Pressure also comes in carrying on the legacy of the teams that came before this one. The Captains had faced and defeated Grafton in each of the previous four state finals, and on Friday they continued that streak, too.
