The Rule 5 Draft allows teams to scoop up any non-40-man roster players who either signed at 18 or younger and have been in professional baseball for five years, or signed at 19 or older and have been in the pros for four years. But any club can shield its young players by adding them to the 40-man, which is essentially the pool it picks from when assembling an active roster. That’s what the Nationals did with Casey, a 25-year-old outfielder, and Lee, a 24-year-old lefty who converted to a full-time starter in 2021.
With the additions, they have 39 players on the 40-man roster. They had an additional spot open — a chance to protect Tim Cate or Jordy Barley, too, for example — but chose to leave it blank. So now the questions shift to whether another team sees value in plucking Cate, a left-handed pitcher; or Barley, a shortstop; or Israel Pineda, a 21-year-old catcher; or even Ben Braymer, a 27-year-old lefty whom the Nationals protected from the Rule 5 Draft in 2019.
Yet there is a built-in safeguard against adding players here and there. All Rule 5 selections are placed on their new team’s 26-man roster, where they have to remain for the entire subsequent season if that team wants to keep them. If that player is then removed from the active roster, he’s placed on waivers and can be signed by any of the 29 other clubs. And if he clears waivers, he is offered back to his original club.
Barley, a 21-year-old shortstop, and Pineda give a window into this risk-reward dilemma. If a lowly team picked either in the Rule 5 Draft, they’d have to burn a roster spot on a very young player with no major league experience and mixed results in the minors. In theory, they would have to be very high on that player, having seen something while scouting this past year. (You may remember that the minor league season was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.) The Nationals, then, should feel pretty confident that Barley and Pineda will stick around. Barley was acquired along with reliever Mason Thompson from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Daniel Hudson in July, Washington signed Pineda out of Venezuela in 2016.
There is, though, a better chance that Cate is attractive to other teams. The lefty struggled in 2021, posting a 5.31 ERA in 21 starts for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. But he has a plus curveball, a big reason why the Nationals selected him in the second round in 2018. That could make him a worthwhile project for a rebuilding team. If he does remain with Washington, he’ll slot behind buzzier prospects such as Cade Cavalli, Cole Henry, Jackson Rutledge and Seth Romero, among others, in the unofficial pecking order.
Casey, acquired in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade this past summer, always seemed like a lock to be protected. Lee got there by making a relatively smooth switch from two-way player at the University of Arkansas to budding starter. Each decision puts them a step closer to the majors.