“They’re an integral part of our team,” Ewing said. “We have a lot of young guys, but there’s a reason why these guys are here. Don was here from last year and we were happy to have him back. We brought [Kaiden Rice] in here because he’s a great shooter. Not only a great shooter, but a great player.”
Rice, a graduate transfer from The Citadel, broke out of his shooting slump with a team-high 23 points and team captain Carey added a season-high 20 points as the Hoyas improved to 2-1.
Rice has started all three games but entered Friday shooting just 22 percent (4 of 18). He then proceeded to hit 7 of 10 from beyond the arc against the Saints.
“I just kept shooting,” Rice said. “I knew my teammates were going to give me the ball at the right spots, at the right time. My job was to simply knock it down. They did a good job of finding me today and the game plan from coach, it worked to perfection.”
Rice said the transition from The Citadel has been made more manageable by the camaraderie he has found in the Hoyas locker room.
“The guys … are amazing to be around. And when that’s the case, it’s really easy to just step in and do what you need to do and take care of what you need to take care of every day.”
Ewing and Rice had a discussion after the Hoyas’ second game, a win over American that saw Rice miss all seven of his three-point attempts and finish with just two points. Rice, who averaged 17.6 points last season for The Citadel and scored double digits in all 25 games he played, was disappointed in his play.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Ewing said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play against guys that were elite shooters. Chris Mullin. Larry Bird. Reggie Miller. He’s up with those guys.
“One of the things I keep telling them is that those guys worked on their game every day. He works on his game, and he believes in that shot. When we watched tape on him last year, I’m like, we have to get him.”
Carey was also hot against the Saints (0-4), making 3 of 4 from deep. Carey had been steady in the opening two games, averaging 13.5 points and shooting 50 percent from the field, but this was a takeover-type game where he got big buckets during crucial moments early before Georgetown pulled away. This was the perfect time to break out, facing his former team before transferring to Georgetown in 2020.
“Don’s just super efficient,” Siena Coach Carmen Maciariello said. “Early on in his career, he was trying to hit the home run more and trying to show he can be a point guard. And I think now he’s really just turned into that kind of really efficient scorer, like a prototypical two guard that can kind of make plays off the ball screen, but he’s deadly.”
The Hoyas were 12 for 18 from behind the arc as a team and Ewing said this team will play a bit differently than last season when they played inside-out.
Here’s what you need to know from Friday’s game:
Bounce back
The Hoyas are starting to beat the teams that they’re supposed to. That seems like a simple concept, but that has been anything but a given for the Hoyas the past two seasons.
Navy was the spoiler in the second game of 2020 and Dartmouth popped the Hoyas in their opener last week as 16½-point underdogs.
The Saints entered the game with the No. 339 scoring offense in the nation (54.7 points per game) and tied for the No. 320 scoring defense (80.0 points).
“We fought for everything that we got,” Ewing said. “We were able to make shots tonight that we didn't make against Dartmouth. But it's still a work in progress.
“All these games are all to get us ready for and prepare for the Big East.”
Freshman watch
The freshmen combination of Aminu Mohammed, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Ryan Mutombo and Jordan Riley had accounted for 48.2 percent of Georgetown’s scoring through two games. They took a back seat against the Saints.
Mohammed finished with 11 points and no other player scored more than four.
Presidents’ Award
The Big East announced Friday that Georgetown had won the league’s 2020-21 Presidents’ Award for the second year in a row. The honor acknowledges the university that “excelled at the highest levels in academics, athletics and citizenship.”
Georgetown athletic teams had a 98 percent graduation rate, four programs earned NCAA tournament bids and five won Big East titles.