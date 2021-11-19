“He was a man who was willing to fight and do whatever it is he had to do to ensure the success of his daughters,” Price said. “He came across as this crazy guy who was always yelling at people, but that is not who he was. He was always super loving toward us. No matter what happened outside in the world, in our house, it was, ‘Love you, Daddy!’ And he loved us. That is not anything we ever had to doubt — that we had a person that would fight for us, no matter what.”