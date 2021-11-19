Much of the discussion about James’s uncertain fit with Westbrook has centered on which player gets to have the ball, but pace is another worry. The Lakers have shot up from 21st in pace last season to second this season with Westbrook, and that style of play could prove taxing. Although James has long resisted strategic resting and other forms of load management, his early average of 37 minutes per game seems unsustainable. For context, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone are the only players to have handled such a heavy nightly load so deep into their thirties, and they did so during a much slower era. Something has to give.