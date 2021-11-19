During shootaround before this game, Martinez practiced from the foul line and thought to himself, “Maybe today, I’ll be in that situation.”
When he returned to the line a few hours later with the game tied at 67 and four seconds on the clock, Martinez imagined himself in an empty gym and relaxed.
The Terps (4-1) held a narrow lead through much of the second half, but Hofstra’s Jalen Ray hit a three-pointer with 1:26 remaining to give his team a 67-63 cushion. Maryland’s standout freshman forward, Julian Reese, made a hook shot after grabbing an offensive rebound on the next possession. Ray then missed an attempt from three, and Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala managed to tie the game on a driving layup with 22 seconds to go.
The Terps’ defense needed to hold firm to have a chance, and Xfinity Center erupted when Ayala came up with a critical block on Omar Silverio’s try from deep. Hofstra fouled Martinez as he reached for the ball, and the sophomore took a deep breath before hitting both free throws.
The Pride, trailing by two with only four seconds on the clock, tried to muster a final basket, but veteran point guard Fatts Russell secured a steal to seal the win. Russell said he watched the opposing player’s eyes and trusted his instincts.
Maryland needed each of those late contributions in the final minutes to avoid another upset. Coach Mark Turgeon didn’t have much time to correct the issues that doomed the Terps in their first loss of the season, so the team focused on body language and positive attitudes. Trailing late sometimes is “part of basketball,” Turgeon said.
“We don’t really expect to be down or expect to be in a close game, so when we get to those points, we kind of hold our heads down,” Russell said. “Today, we were conscious of it, and everybody was like, ‘Just keep your heads up. Keep your heads up. Positive.’ It helped us pull out the win.”
Here’s what else you need to know about Maryland’s victory:
Boost from Martinez
Maryland has struggled to generate much scoring outside its top few players, but against Hofstra, Martinez became a spark. The Utah transfer was only averaging 4.8 points entering Friday, but the guard gave the Terps a critical burst of scoring late in the first half.
With the Pride leading by three points with 3:33 to go before the break, Martinez scored seven points in less than two minutes, capped by his dunk in transition after Xavier Green’s steal. Martinez’s jolt helped the Terps to the locker room with a 34-31 advantage.
Martinez started the second half and made a turnaround jump shot within the opening two minutes. Turgeon stuck with him and he played 18 minutes in the second half and scored 13 for the game to go with five rebounds and two assists.
“That’s kind of what I wanted,” Martinez said. “That’s one of the reasons why I picked Maryland. I felt like it was a big stage for me to try to look for the spot to shine, just try to show that I can be here, that I can be part of a team like Maryland.”
A familiar formula
Hofstra managed to keep the game close with its three-point shooting, similar to George Mason’s approach Wednesday. When the Patriots knocked off the Terps, the Patriots made 12 of 24 attempts from deep. Hofstra matched that production with 12 three-pointers but on 32 attempts.
After Maryland extended its lead to seven with 15:30 remaining, Hofstra hit three-pointers on three straight possessions to keep the Terps from storming ahead. Ray made an outside shot with 6:27 left in the game to push the Pride ahead for the first time in the second half, then another to give Hofstra a 64-63 lead with 3:06 to go and finally the one that provided that four-point advantage with under two minutes to go.
Ray led his team with 18 points and all five of his field goals came from behind the arc. Teammate Zach Cooks made three shots from deep, and Darlinstone Dubar and Silverio each added two.
“They're dynamic,” Turgeon said. “Those guards are special.”
A switch to small
Maryland had a considerable size advantage in the paint. Hofstra’s tallest starter Friday was 6-foot-7 Dubar, and 6-6 forward Kvonn Cramer was usually left guarding Maryland’s centers. Reese had another standout performance with 10 points and six rebounds. He had a huge block late in the first half, and his second block just after halftime led to Donta Scott’s emphatic dunk in transition.
Qudus Wahab, who started ahead of Reese, didn’t play in the second half after starting ahead of Reese. Wahab had six points and six rebounds in eight minutes in the first half, but Turgeon decided to lean on Reese and smaller lineups after the break.
At halftime, Turgeon told Wahab: “Q, this might not feel right. But I'm going small.”
Turgeon assured the center he would have a significant role in games going forward, particularly when matched up against the dominant centers in the Big Ten. But against Hofstra, “I had to figure out how to win the game,” Turgeon said.