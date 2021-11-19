The matchup was defined by its physicality on both sides of the field. In the 14th minute, freshman goalie Emily Canseven left the goal to break up a long pass intended for River Hill senior forward Ara Omitowoju. Colliding with Omitowoju, Canseven was issued a yellow card, causing her to be replaced by fellow freshman Sadie Susseles. Senior defender Kaitlyn Heitzmann took the penalty shot for River Hill, missing just high over the net.