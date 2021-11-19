That tally in the 32nd minute of the Maryland 3A girls’ soccer championship at Loyola University ended up as the game-winner as Mount Hebron sealed its 10th straight shutout and first state title, 1-0.
“Obviously it was the only goal of the game, and I just really wanted to score, and I wanted us to score together — so it was really important and definitely special,” Green said of the goal assisted by her friend.
River Hill had been 13-0 all-time in state championship appearances.
“This was their 14th attempt, so to now be the first team to stop them from having a perfect state champion record makes this just a little bit sweeter,” Mount Hebron Coach Tim Deppen said.
River Hill typically dominates Mount Hebron, but that changed Oct. 7, when the Vikings shut out the Hawks, 1-0, their first win over River Hill in 20 years. The Vikings gained steam after that victory, going on a nine-game winning streak. And it gave them confidence Friday.
“River Hill is such a tough opponent, but I feel like once we got that goal we set into a new gear where we knew we could finish out this game with a win,” senior captain Lauren Gustafson said.
The matchup was defined by its physicality on both sides of the field. In the 14th minute, freshman goalie Emily Canseven left the goal to break up a long pass intended for River Hill senior forward Ara Omitowoju. Colliding with Omitowoju, Canseven was issued a yellow card, causing her to be replaced by fellow freshman Sadie Susseles. Senior defender Kaitlyn Heitzmann took the penalty shot for River Hill, missing just high over the net.
The Hawks had two more missed penalty shots in the first half and a chance from senior midfielder Alyssa Barker to start off the second half that missed over the net.
Mount Hebron began the season with back-to-back losses but came together in the middle of the year and asserted its defensive dominance throughout the postseason.
“This is something I think the girls deserved,” Deppen said. “With the defense that we played all over the field, shutting teams out, 14 shutouts in 17 games, we were fairly confident we could come in and do it again to River Hill. We knew we needed one goal.”
