But with the game tied late in the fourth quarter, it was a pass that changed everything. Johnson split out wide, got a step on his defender and raced up the field, catching a perfectly lofted ball from quarterback Jordan Dennis. As the home crowd gasped, Johnson glided into the end zone — his fourth touchdown of the game — to put South County up for good in a thrilling 34-28 victory.
The win served as a statement by the fourth-seeded Stallions, who have made it to the last two Virginia Class 6 finals: South County is not yet ready to concede the label of Fairfax County’s best.
“We’re not used to being an underdog, but its something we chose to embrace,” Johnson said. “We don’t view it as a bad thing, just another reason to play hard.”
The Stallions (10-2) lost two games in the home stretch of the regular season, their first defeats against local opponents since 2018. Those games may have made them appear vulnerable as the postseason began. But on Friday night, South County bounced back several ways as they overcame an early 14-point deficit to earn a momentous win against the region’s top seed.
“It took us a good quarter, almost quarter and a half to make an adjustment, but from that point on, it was just a great football game,” South County Coach Tynan Rolander said. “This team has always trusted the process.”
The Rams (10-2) entered this game as the higher-seeded hosts and surely sensed an opportunity to change their postseason fortunes. Coming into Friday, Robinson had been booted from the playoffs by South County three times in the past seven years.
Early on, it seemed as if this was the year for the Rams to flip that trend. They scored on their opening possession and then blocked a punt to set up another touchdown. But the Stallions got a spark early in the second quarter with a trick play. Dennis threw a screen that was then thrown back to him. With time and space, he found a wide-open Johnson for an 86-yard touchdown.
From there, the Stallions looked more confident on both sides of the ball. They took their first lead of the game on Johnson’s third touchdown, making it 21-14 early in the third quarter. The teams traded scores until the game’s final five minutes, when South County recovered another Robinson fumble. Johnson’s touchdown reception came five plays later and the Stallion defense sealed the win with a late interception.
They will face West Potomac, which beat Lake Braddock on Friday, in the region final.
