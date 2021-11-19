“We have a really good defense, and our coach always says that defense wins state champions, so we went out and did that,” junior Trisha Guevara said.
Though the sweep told a different story, Stone Bridge’s title run was far from a foregone conclusion.
The Bulldogs (25-5) entered the year comprised predominantly of second- and third-year players, which led Coach Jill Raschiatore to believe her team may have underestimated itself at the start of the season.
“I don’t think they realized the potential they had when they started,” Raschiatore said. “When we beat Loudoun County [in September], who’s always in the state title game at the 4A level, I think they kind of took a step back and went, ‘Wait a minute.’ ”
Each hitter that loaded up on the Bulldogs’ side of the net seemed to bring a new level of strength and verticality. At the start of the second set, it was sophomore Lilah Stevens who couldn’t be stopped, powering up until it was another Bulldog’s turn. Then senior Sophia Denayer shined, followed by sophomore Gabby Flamish and junior Allison Gardner, whose hits were too fast for the Falcons (20-4) to locate.
“It’s a really fun thing,” Stevens said of the team’s depth.
“We’ve improved so much since August,” Guevara said. “It’s all how they’re working together and coming together.”
With just two of its players graduating in 2022, Stone Bridge will have the opportunity to repeat next season, a feat that has not been accomplished in Class 5 since the VHSL restructured its playoff format in 2013.
“Next year we’re going to come in with the same drive, same goal,” Guevara said. “We still have our power hitter, Lilah Stevens, right here; we still have my middles and my right side and my defense. We’re really just losing one power hitter, but that’s okay because it’s not going to hold us back.”
