As offenses evolve and lend themselves to prolific passing attacks, about half of programs from major conferences have had a quarterback set the school’s single-season passing record in the past decade. Yet at Maryland, the names of Milanovich and his predecessor John Kaleo still fill the record book and top the lists in nearly every passing category — a testament to the passing power of Maryland’s offenses under Coach Mark Duffner but also to how much the school has struggled at quarterback in recent years.