As part of the investigation, the NFL obtained a large number of emails over a span of approximately seven years beginning in 2011 to former team executive Bruce Allen and others. Among them were emails from former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, then an ESPN employee, that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. Gruden resigned from the Raiders days after the emails were published, and last week he sued the league and Goodell for using them to “publicly sabotage” his career and reputation.