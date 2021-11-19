In five home games, according to ESPN, Washington has an average paid attendance of 51,291 — 62.6 percent capacity at FedEx Field. That average is well below the 65,488 (79.9 percent capacity) the team reported in 2019, which ranked 20th of 32 NFL teams. (In 2020, fans were limited or banned entirely at FedEx Field because of the coronavirus pandemic.)
From 2006 to 2008 Washington reported the highest average attendance in the league, and from 2009 to 2017 it ranked in the top 10 each year.
NFL teams are responsible for reporting their own paid attendance, and it is typically announced before the end of every game. It is also logged in the game’s official play-by-play summary. Clubs are not required to announce the number of unused tickets, or “no-shows,” though some teams do (Washington doesn’t).
Wright, in a subsequent interview with 106.7 the Fan on Friday, described the Washington Football Team as “a healthy organization now,” adding: “We’re doing incredibly well on the inside, and it’s starting to show in our performance.”
A team spokesperson later clarified to The Post that Wright was referring to the organization’s culture. On the field, the team is 3-6.
Wright has cited some of the various changes the franchise has made to its business operations, including the overhaul of its executive team and a broad restructuring to increase the size and scope of its human resources and legal departments, among others.
During his conversation with The Post, Wright said that the team was without its primary source of local revenue last season because fans could not attend and that it is “trying to make a comeback” financially. He also detailed a company that has emphasized ticket sales; the converted offices for its sales department at the stadium include a celebratory gong for sales over a certain amount and a leader board for sales representatives.
The team also announced last week that it lowered the cost of 11,000 seats and added membership perks for season-ticket holders, among other game-day changes.
Many of the organization’s changes in the past year were later listed as requirements from the league, resulting from a lengthy investigation into Washington’s workplace culture.
Last year, The Post detailed multiple allegations of widespread sexual harassment and misconduct from former male employees of the Washington Football Team. The reports prompted a lengthy probe, led by D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson. The NFL asked for only oral findings from the investigation, claiming it promised to protect the identity of some people who came forward.
The NFL fined the team $10 million, required it to implement changes to its business operations and said owner Daniel Snyder would step away from handling the daily operations to focus on a new stadium plan “and other matters.” His wife, Tanya Snyder, who was appointed co-CEO days before the league announced the result of the investigation, has taken over the day-to-day management of the team.
The move has done little to quell controversy in the months since. In October, two House Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Reform pressed the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell to produce documents and answer questions related to the league’s investigation of Washington’s workplace. The league partially complied and said it will continue to engage with the committee regarding documents.
As part of the investigation, the NFL obtained a large number of emails over a span of approximately seven years beginning in 2011 to former team executive Bruce Allen and others. Among them were emails from former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, then an ESPN employee, that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. Gruden resigned from the Raiders days after the emails were published, and last week he sued the league and Goodell for using them to “publicly sabotage” his career and reputation.
According to multiple people familiar with the situation, Tanya Snyder told fellow NFL owners during a league meeting last month in New York that the leaks of the emails did not originate with her or her husband.
Separately, on the football side, the team’s head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion, and one of its assistant athletic trainers were placed on administrative leave because of a criminal investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration that is tied to the possible disbursement of prescription drugs.
But Washington’s day-to-day has created controversy too, such as the jersey retirement ceremony for late safety Sean Taylor that was scheduled with only a few days’ notice. Wright admitted the incident was “a big [mess-]up” and added that the organization lost some “institutional knowledge” of the franchise’s history and fanbase as a result of the turnover.