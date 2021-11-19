“It was like a karaoke bar,” Ward, the interim head coach, said Friday. “That had never happened before.”
To Ward and his staff, the chorus was a hopeful sign that, in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s removal and subsequent allegations that he had emotionally abused players, everything was going to be all right.
“It was a little bit of a moment of catharsis for everyone,” Ward said. “It was really positive, even to see it that quickly.”
In the following weeks, additional blows would land: an ownership squabble, a league investigation and violations of pandemic protocols resulting in two forfeits. With each off-field setback, though, the Spirit gained strength, and Saturday afternoon it will attempt to cap a remarkable rebirth when it faces the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL championship game at Lynn Family Stadium.
Washington has not lost on the field in more than three months, an 8-0-3 surge that propelled it into its first final in five years.
“Every time something doesn’t go our way — and a lot of things have not gone our way this year — we keep performing and keep saying, ‘It’s meant to be,’ ” said forward Ashley Hatch, the NWSL’s leading scorer.
Captain Andi Sullivan said the Spirit has “leaned into the chaos.”
Sullivan recalled a conversation the players had after the two forfeits in early September.
“In the middle of turmoil, we really came together as a team and acknowledged all of our thoughts and feelings toward the situation,” she said. “It brought us closer together to say, ‘Why not go for it and why not us?’ We can still do this and stick it to people who are rooting against us or people who are making it more difficult for us.”
Ward stabilized the environment and provided space to the players to express themselves and work through lingering issues. Instead of tearing the team apart, adversity brought it closer together.
From there, the group has compartmentalized.
“We were able to get onto the field,” Ward said, “and have that be the sanctuary it once was.”
Around the league, players noticed.
“They’ve been super resilient,” Chicago midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo said. “It’s awesome to see and awesome to watch from a different point of view and how they’ve stuck together.”
The third-seeded Spirit carried a four-game winning streak into the playoffs, then defeated the North Carolina Courage, 1-0, in extra time and came from behind to upset second-seeded OL Reign, 2-1, last Sunday in Tacoma, Wash.
Anchored by NWSL goalkeeper of the year Aubrey Bledsoe and U.S. national team veterans Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, Washington has conceded two goals the past seven matches.
Sullivan runs the show in central midfield, supporting an attack featuring Hatch (11 goals), rookie of the year Trinity Rodman and second-year star Ashley Sanchez.
In the regular season, the Spirit lost to the fourth-seeded Red Stars twice and tied them once. All, however, came before the upheaval and Washington’s reaction to it.
A championship trophy would be the first for a top-flight women’s pro team from Washington since the Freedom, led by Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach, won the 2003 Women’s United Soccer Association title.
Sullivan, from Lorton, Va., remembered attending games at RFK Stadium. She idolized Wambach, who went on to become the greatest scorer in U.S. national team history.
“I would be overjoyed to bring that championship back home,” said Sullivan, a graduate of South County High School and Stanford University.
Chicago has overcome its own hurdles. Injuries have sidelined goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz, starters on the U.S. national team, as well as starters Casey Krueger and Kealia Watt.
MVP finalist Mallory Pugh, a former Spirit player, missed the 2-0 semifinal upset of the top-seeded Portland Thorns because of coronavirus protocols. She trained Friday and is expected to play in the final.
While the Spirit players have said they seem destined to win the title, the Red Stars are long overdue: They lost in the semifinals four consecutive years before falling to North Carolina in the 2019 final. In last year’s abbreviated season, they lost to the Houston Dash in the Challenge Cup championship game.
For the Spirit, though, everything seems to be flowing its way.
“To persevere through everything and understand how much they put into it … I can’t say enough [about] them,” Ward said. “I really do want it for them, just for all of that, and we want to be able to share it with the city. It would be a real steppingstone [for the organization] to cementing a new era in D.C.”
Notes: More than 10,000 tickets have been sold to the final, which was initially scheduled for Portland’s Providence Park but moved this fall after players complained about the early kickoff time on the West Coast. CBS will provide live coverage, starting at noon. … The league announced a new sponsorship deal with Nike. No details were released, but a source familiar with the contract said it runs through 2030.