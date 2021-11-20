Not this time.
Bell made clear it wasn’t satisfied with a mere appearance in this year’s edition at Dunbar High, and the Griffins shut out Coolidge, 10-0.
“It’s been frustrating to have a front-row seat as those other teams move on to the higher division, because we’ve consistently been one of the best teams in the city since we got here,” Bell Coach Daniel Tyson said. “It kind of felt like we kept getting left at the altar or something; it really had me sitting and wondering, ‘When will we get married?’ ”
With temperatures in the low-40s, Saturday’s game was destined to be a grinder, and through the first 15 minutes it was exactly that, as the teams traded punts and turnovers on downs in a scoreless first quarter.
It wasn’t until the 8:55 mark of the second quarter, when an errant snap by Coolidge shot through the back of the end zone for a safety, that either team put points on the scoreboard.
Bell (10-1) capitalized quickly, as Coolidge (6-4) compounded its misfortune on the following play. What appeared to be an onside kick attempt sailed out of bounds, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and prime field position for the Griffins.
Five plays later, Bell senior wideout Dajuan Samuel took a handoff from Zion Suggs into the end zone from eight yards out, extending the Griffins’ lead to 10-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Despite having two and a half quarters remaining, the Colts were visibly dejected following the touchdown. Bell could sense they had the edge over the Colts, who were hanging their heads by that point.
“I think that’s difference between them and us,” Suggs said. “When we got off to a slow start we didn’t get nervous or panic because we knew that all we had to do was hit them in the mouth once and they would quit — as you just saw.”
Bell advances to the Class A final of the D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs, where it will face Maret, which the Griffins beat, 22-14, in early September. The title DCSAA title game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown University.
