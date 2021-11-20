The Steelers announced through a spokesman that Roethlisberger will travel separately from the rest of the team to Los Angeles “with the expectation of starting” Sunday’s game.
Roethlisberger, as a vaccinated player, was able to clear the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association if he was symptom-free and had two negative tests 24 hours apart.
That enabled him to rejoin team activities without being subject to the full 10-day isolation period following a positive test that applies to unvaccinated players, as well as to those vaccinated players who do not test out of isolation in that manner.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that a significant number of vaccinated players have been able to return to team activities sooner than 10 days following a positive test.
“I don’t want to misspeak on the number that’s testing out early,” Sills said in a midweek conference call with reporters. “But when I say it’s a substantial number, it’s well into the double digits …. We did have, for example, just anecdotally four players [Tuesday] that tested back in in less than 10 days. So this is a frequent, almost daily, occurrence for us.”
Roethlisberger missed the Steelers’ tie against the winless Detroit Lions last Sunday. He was placed on the covid-19 reserve list and the Steelers did not specify at the time that he’d tested positive for the virus. But people familiar with the situation said at the time that Roethlisberger was vaccinated and could return in fewer than 10 days with two negative tests, meaning that he only could have been placed on that list via a positive test. Vaccinated players are not subject to contact-tracing quarantines, under the protocols.
Roethlisberger’s positive test reportedly came last Saturday after he self-reported symptoms.
Sills, when asked about Roethlisberger last week, did not directly address the case but praised those who self-report symptoms.
“I applaud all of our players and coaches and staff who report their symptoms and raise their hand and get a covid test,” Sills said. “What they are doing is protecting themselves, their family and their team. That’s a tough step to take, particularly in close proximity to a game, the day before the day of the game. But I think it reflects the fact that players, coaches and staff really understand the obligation that we all have to each other …. I just applaud and salute those individuals that are making those decisions.”
The Steelers have won their last four games with Roethlisberger at quarterback following a 1-3 start to the season. Backup Mason Rudolph filled in for Roethlisberger in the 16-all tie with the Lions last Sunday in Pittsburgh.