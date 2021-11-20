The sack and fumble recovery, Bowie State’s third turnover of the first half and one of four in the game, halted Lenoir-Rhyne’s momentum for the rest of the game in the Bulldogs’ (11-1) dominant 31-10 victory in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
“Our guys have been playing well all season defensively,” Bowie State Coach Damon Wilson said. “And we have a bend-but-don’t break mind-set. Just because a team gets in the red zone at the 1-yard line, doesn’t mean we have to give up a touchdown.”
Lenoir-Rhyne (8-3) finished with 25 more plays and outgained the Bulldogs by 123 yards, but the mistakes caused by the Bulldogs’ fifth-ranked defense kept the teams far apart on the scoreboard.
“We put them in good positions, I thought, there late and we had a couple of chances late,” Lenoir-Rhyne Coach Mike Jacobs said. “But ultimately critical turnovers and lack of first downs at critical times are probably what cost us the game.”
Entering Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs’ defense was giving up 13.2 points per game, while the Bears entered with a top-10 scoring offense and rushing unit that guided the team to six straight wins and a playoff berth after a 2-2 start.
Bowie State’s defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive and, on its offense’s second play of the game, quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson sprinted past the Lenoir-Rhyne defense for a 65-yard rushing touchdown on a read option play.
But Johnson fumbled in the second quarter and gave Lenoir-Rhyne a glimmer of hope. The Bears turned the mistake into a field goal and on their next offensive possession, down 7-3, they were once again in the Bulldogs’ territory with a chance to take the lead with 4:06 remaining in the half.
Willingham’s pass was tipped by his receiver into the hands of Bowie State cornerback Tevin Singleton who returned the pass for a 70-yard pick-six. A forced fumble by the Bowie State on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Bulldogs to tack on a field goal before the defense forced the fumble right before the half.
With a 17-3 lead, Bowie State kept the ball on the ground and put the ball in the hands of their senior quarterback, who tacked on a 48-yard touchdown scamper later in the third quarter to give Bowie State a 21-point lead; Johnson, the 2019 CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, finished with 147 yards on the ground while throwing for 76 yards.
“This is my job, being the leader of the team, the quarterback of the team,” Johnson said. “The team goes as far as I go. As long as I’m on the right path, that means that everybody’s gonna follow my lead.”
Lenoir-Rhyne did score a touchdown with nine seconds left in the third, a 39-yard pass from Willingham to wide receiver Jordan Payne. But their ensuing possession ended similarly to how their earlier ones did, a turnover by Willingham — this time an interception by defensive back Keith Williams — at Bowie State’s 3 yard line.
Ross was a key cog for the Bulldogs’ defense as he finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bowie State’s defense only allowed Lenoir-Rhyne to convert 5-of-15 third downs; the Bulldogs allowed opponents to convert 22.9 percent of their third downs this season, which led all of Division II.
Bowie State pounded Lenoir-Rhyne on the ground with a nine-play, 97-yard drive in the fourth quarter capped off by a touchdown by running back Calil Wilkins, who had 101 rushing yards, to ice the game. Wilson was proud of the way his team battled but wants to see improvement in the secondary, a veteran group that committed five penalties.
“We have to correct that,” Wilson said. “And the good thing about it, those things are being corrected after a win, you know, which is always easy to correct than after a loss.”
Bowie State, winners of 11 straight after a season-opening loss, will face Newberry next Saturday in the second round. The unseeded Wolves upset No. 3 seed West Florida, 33-30, in overtime Saturday.