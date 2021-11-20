Otherwise, the Bearcats trotted out a bunch of beauty under gray skies in their tucked-in nugget of a stadium on their urban campus. They ran a gorgeous 53-yard post touchdown on their first offensive play, a variation on a Philly special on their fifth touchdown, and ample goodies in between. Their special teams blocked a punt and a field goal, the former by a player who has played on all three units during college. And their defense — their defense! — took the nation’s sixth-best offense in total yards per game (498.7), that sleek vision of the excellent coach Sonny Dykes, and turned it into a jalopy.