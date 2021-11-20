Maybe not, or maybe, but after people picked at Cincinnati for blemished wins in recent weeks, here came a thumping of unexpected proportion and unflagging precision, unless you want to count those irregularities in the kicking game.
Well, field goal snobs might sneer at the two failed field goals plus one extra point.
Otherwise, the Bearcats trotted out a bunch of beauty under gray skies in their tucked-in nugget of a stadium on their urban campus. They ran a gorgeous 53-yard post touchdown on their first offensive play, a variation on a Philly special on their fifth touchdown, and ample goodies in between. Their special teams blocked a punt and a field goal, the former by a player who has played on all three units during college. And their defense — their defense! — took the nation’s sixth-best offense in total yards per game (498.7), that sleek vision of the excellent coach Sonny Dykes, and turned it into a jalopy.
It had a microscopic 102 total yards after three quarters, and who really cared after that?
It got 14 points when all year it had never come up anywhere shy of 25.
SMU (8-3) got smothered in a statement.
The rout sprouted promptly. SMU got the ball, came up one yard shy of a first down because of a primo tackle by Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush, and punted. Cincinnati got the ball, had quarterback Desmond Ridder fake it to Jerome Ford, and had Ridder back up to take in the sight of receiver Tyler Scott, free across the deep middle with the closest defender well over yonder.
Ridder’s ball flew and sang. Man, was it pretty. It met up with Scott like a big-arc arrow to the bull's eye, and the Bearcats had a 53-yard “drive” in one play and seven seconds, not to mention the 7-0 lead.
That lead grew after Wilson Huber stuck out his right hand to block an SMU punt, Huber’s third blocked punt in a college career that also features two receptions, one rush for 13 yards and a good bit of linebacking to boot. From the 4-yard line soon after that, Ford went in through a wide boulevard.
The lead grew and grew because of many things, starting with Ridder’s 40-yard run-pass-option keeper right to open terrain early in the second quarter, making it 20-0 (but not 21-0, which will enthrall extra-point nit-pickers). Ridder had two 17-yard touchdown passes to his season-long foremost target Alec Pierce, one a slant from the right in the second quarter and the other a turnaround catch in the back left corner of the end zone in the third, the degree of difficulty high on both ends of the latter.
Those two scores made it 27-0 and 41-0, but the home team tucked a little gem amid, as if all else hadn’t been pretty enough. Ridder pitched to Ford, who headed left and pitched to receiver Jordan Jones, who headed right and threw to Ridder, who had stationed himself on the right edge of the end zone. The Cincinnati bench went nuts because, for one thing, everyone loves a little beauty.