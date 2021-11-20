Ohio State is favored by somewhere around 19 points against Michigan State, a massive spread for a game featuring two highly ranked teams: Per ESPN’s Chris Fallica, we’ve seen such a large spread in a game featuring two Associated Press top seven teams only once before, in 2013 when No. 3 Florida State beat No. 7 Miami by 27 as a 21.5-point favorite. Broadening our parameters slightly further, only 10 top 10 teams have been favored by at least 18 points over another top 10 team since 1980. Ohio State certainly seems deserving of its heavy-favorite status, considering the eight straight games it has won since an early-season loss to Oregon and Michigan State’s stumble at Purdue on Nov. 6. The Spartans’ best hope might be the Buckeyes’ propensity for fizzling out inside the 20 — though Ohio State ranks 10th nationally in red-zone scoring percentage, it’s only 41st in red-zone touchdown percentage — and the chance that they’re looking ahead to next weekend’s game at Michigan. But the Spartans allowed season highs in points (40) and passing yards (536) in the loss to Purdue, and Ohio State leads the nation in scoring offense (46.3 points per game) and yards per play (8.03). The Buckeyes also average 10 yards on each passing attempt, tops among teams with at least 200 pass plays this season. …