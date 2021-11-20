Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
ABC
Noon
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma
Fox
Noon
No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson
ESPN
Noon
Texas at West Virginia
ESPN2
Noon
New Mexico State at Kentucky
SEC Network
Noon
Florida State at Boston College
ACC Network
Noon
Purdue at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
Noon
Rutgers at Penn State
Big Ten Network
Noon
Massachusetts at Army
CBS Sports Network
Noon
Wofford at North Carolina
MASN
2
Illinois at No. 17 Iowa
Fox Sports 1
2
Towson at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington
2:30
Georgia Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame
NBC
3
Washington at Colorado
Pac-12 Network
3:30
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama
CBS
3:30
Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin
ABC
3:30
SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati
ESPN
3:30
Virginia at No. 18 Pittsburgh
ESPN2
3:30
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland
Big Ten Network
3:30
Minnesota at Indiana
Big Ten Network
3:30
East Carolina at Navy
CBS Sports Network
4
Syracuse at No. 20 North Carolina State
ACC Network
4
Florida at Missouri
SEC Network
4
Louisiana at Liberty
ESPNU
4
UCLA at USC
Fox
5:30
No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State
Fox Sports 1
7
Auburn at South Carolina
ESPN
7
California at Stanford
Pac-12 Network
7:30
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah
ABC
7:30
Vanderbilt at No. 12 Mississippi
SEC Network
7:30
South Alabama at Tennessee
ESPNU
7:30
Virginia Tech at Miami
ACC Network
8
No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Fox
8
Wyoming at Utah State
CBS Sports Network
9
Louisiana Monroe at LSU
ESPN2
9
New Mexico at Boise State
Fox Sports 1
10:30
Arizona State at Oregon State
ESPN
Ohio State is favored by somewhere around 19 points against Michigan State, a massive spread for a game featuring two highly ranked teams: Per ESPN’s Chris Fallica, we’ve seen such a large spread in a game featuring two Associated Press top seven teams only once before, in 2013 when No. 3 Florida State beat No. 7 Miami by 27 as a 21.5-point favorite. Broadening our parameters slightly further, only 10 top 10 teams have been favored by at least 18 points over another top 10 team since 1980. Ohio State certainly seems deserving of its heavy-favorite status, considering the eight straight games it has won since an early-season loss to Oregon and Michigan State’s stumble at Purdue on Nov. 6. The Spartans’ best hope might be the Buckeyes’ propensity for fizzling out inside the 20 — though Ohio State ranks 10th nationally in red-zone scoring percentage, it’s only 41st in red-zone touchdown percentage — and the chance that they’re looking ahead to next weekend’s game at Michigan. But the Spartans allowed season highs in points (40) and passing yards (536) in the loss to Purdue, and Ohio State leads the nation in scoring offense (46.3 points per game) and yards per play (8.03). The Buckeyes also average 10 yards on each passing attempt, tops among teams with at least 200 pass plays this season. …
Though Alabama beat Arkansas by 49 points last season, the Razorbacks were able to hold Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones to a season-low 208 passing yards and zero touchdowns, becoming one of only two teams to keep the current New England Patriots starter from throwing for a score last season. But Alabama rushed for 216 yards and six scores that day, exposing the flaws in the Razorbacks’ “drop eight” defense, in which everyone but the defensive linemen retreat into pass coverage to prevent deep vertical throws. Whether the Crimson Tide can take similar advantage this season remains to be seen: No. 2 running back Roydell Williams went down with a knee injury last weekend against New Mexico State, leaving Alabama with only two scholarship tailbacks available and a quarterback in Bryce Young who threw only four passes against the drop eight in last season’s blowout. …
Returning to point-spread weirdness, Utah is around a 3.5-point favorite against Oregon in a likely preview of the Pac-12 championship game. That would be three-loss Utah, can’t-beat-middling-Oregon-State Utah, trouble-putting-away-awful-Arizona Utah. The two teams actually aren’t all that different in an overall statistical sense, with the Ducks ranked 14th in the SP+ efficiency metric and the Utes 21st, but Oregon has that win over Ohio State and thus has been deemed worthy of a playoff berth by the CFP selection committee (never mind its loss to a bad Stanford team). A loss would make the Ducks decidedly unworthy of the playoff and send the Pac-12 into yet another offseason of soul-searching. If there’s any advantage to be had here, it’s Oregon’s rushing offense, which is pretty good, against Utah’s rushing defense, which is fairly pedestrian. The Ducks lead the nation in rushing success rate, while the Utes’ defense is a middling 55th in that measure. In terms of expected points added per rush, Oregon’s offense ranks 10th and Utah’s defense ranks 76th. Oregon State averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns in its aforementioned win over Utah on Oct. 23; the Ducks could find similar success.