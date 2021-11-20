Dabo Swinney’s bunch has won four in a row since a loss at Pittsburgh, and it has reached 30 points in each of those victories (though getting to that figure against Florida State required a fumble return for a score on the game’s final play). The Tigers are getting better; it may not be in time to do anything more than extend the program’s streak of 10-win seasons to 11, but it doesn’t bode well for the rest of the ACC.