As much as Michigan State’s had going for it, this year was still a reemergence after going 16-17 over the last three seasons. And Ohio State is Ohio State, a perennial national title contender and owner of just four Big Ten losses in the last 10 seasons.
Saturday made it clear Ohio State is still Ohio State as the Buckeyes delivered a 56-7 woodshedding that was seemingly over in an instant.
Chris Olave’s 23-yard touchdown catch from C.J. Stroud to cap the first drive of the game. Garrett Wilson’s 77-yard score less than three minutes later. Olave’s return trip to the end zone on a 43-yard strike four plays after Michigan State missed a field goal.
Good morning. Good afternoon. Good night.
Then the Buckeyes had another three-scores-in-three-possessions sequence, and tacked on another touchdown for good measure. All with 97 seconds before halftime to spare. With a 49-0 lead, the second half was all about avoiding injuries and running out the clock.
Stroud (32 of 35, 432 yards, six touchdowns) was just about flawless. He spread the wealth to Olave (seven catches, 140 yards, two scores), Wilson (seven catches, 126 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10 receptions, 105 yards, one TD), and the No. 4 Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) rolled up 655 total yards for the afternoon.
Yes, No. 7 Michigan State (9-2, 6-2) saw its playoff hopes end, and running back Kenneth Walker III (six carries, 25 yards) couldn’t get enough use to make an impression in a spotlight game. The lasting impression, though, was all about the Buckeyes.
Ohio State lost to Oregon in its second game, and needed some time to finish off Penn State and Nebraska in nine-point victories. But for the most part, the Buckeyes have obliterated opponents since their lone stumble. Saturday marked Ohio State’s sixth 50-point game in its last eight outings.
It doesn’t move the needle as much when it happens at the expense of Rutgers or Maryland or even Purdue. But steamrolling Michigan State is different.
It indicates the Buckeyes are plenty ready for a closing stretch that will take them to Michigan next week, potentially the Big Ten title game to open December and almost certainly a playoff berth if they get to 12-1.
Which is nothing new. The setup for Michigan State was all well and good, but Ohio State is the one Big Ten team that usually finds itself feeling good this deep into November.
Winners
Clemson. In the wake of a 48-27 trouncing of Wake Forest, it’s worth asking: Where in the world has this been — at least against someone better than, say, Connecticut?
The Tigers rolled up 543 total yards, while Kobe Pace and Will Shipley combined for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries. Even down most of his receiving corps, DJ Uiagalelei was 11 of 19 for 208 yards and a touchdown. And Clemson’s defense held up just fine before allowing a couple garbage-time touchdowns.
The Tigers are in the midst of a down season most other programs would envy. They’re 8-3 overall with a meeting with South Carolina still to come. They finished 6-2 in the ACC, and could yet win the Atlantic Division if N.C. State loses one of its last two games and Wake Forest falls to Boston College next week.
And chances are, given Clemson’s relentlessly strong recruiting, this will be a one-year blip.
Dabo Swinney’s bunch has won four in a row since a loss at Pittsburgh, and it has reached 30 points in each of those victories (though getting to that figure against Florida State required a fumble return for a score on the game’s final play). The Tigers are getting better; it may not be in time to do anything more than extend the program’s streak of 10-win seasons to 11, but it doesn’t bode well for the rest of the ACC.
Malik Cunningham. The Louisville quarterback was resplendent in a 62-22 blowout of Duke on Thursday, throwing for 303 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 224 yards and two scores. It was certainly one way for the Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) to clinch bowl eligibility.
Cunningham became only the second player in FBS history with 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game, joining Washington’s Marques Tuiasosopo, who did it in 1999 against Stanford.
Northern Illinois. From 0-6 in an abbreviated 2020 to MAC West champions, the Huskies (8-3, 6-1) are quietly one of the season’s better stories. They locked up a trip to Detroit with a 33-27 overtime victory at Buffalo as Clint Ratkovich scored on a 25-yard run in the extra period to end it.
It ensures Northern Illinois will make its first bowl trip under program alum Thomas Hammock. He took over a program that reached the postseason a combined 10 times in 11 years under Jerry Kill, Dave Doeren and Rod Carey. After a 5-13 mark over his first two seasons, Hammock has to be one of the favorites for MAC coach of the year honors.
Losers
Texas. Another week, another loss for the Longhorns. The 31-23 setback at West Virginia was the sixth in a row for Texas (4-7, 2-6 Big 12), whose first season under Steve Sarkisian has progressively gotten worse.
The skid is the program’s longest since 1956, and it’s ensured the Longhorns will be home for the holidays this year. Texas fans aren’t known for their patience or tolerance for subpar seasons, so Sarkisian could well find himself in for a long offseason of external chatter as he goes about trying to improve his program.
Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons must wait another weekend to lock up a spot in the ACC title game. Their 48-27 loss at Clemson was a matter of bad timing — the Tigers were going to play their Super Bowl eventually — but also serves as a bit of a thud for No. 10 Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC).
A three-turnover day surely didn’t help, but Wake Forest also was a bit worn down from a rigorous November that started with a nonconference loss to North Carolina and continued with a shootout defeat of N.C. State.
There’s still a lot to play for with a visit to Boston College coming up. A win puts the Demon Deacons in the ACC title game for the first time since 2006 and locks up a 10-win season. But earning a victory to close the regular season means Wake must regroup after a taxing stretch. It’s no sure thing the Demon Deacons will bring a division title back to the Dash next weekend.
Iowa State. The Cyclones haven’t been taken to task this season despite starting the season in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. Part of that is because they haven’t gotten blown out, even if their turnover troubles against Iowa made that September loss fairly anticlimactic.
Some of it is because the Big 12 has largely been out of sight and out of mind in a season when Georgia’s dominance, Cincinnati’s unbeaten run, the quality of the Big Ten East and Oregon’s tethering of itself to Ohio State have taken precedence.
And some of it, if we’re being honest, has to do with the fact that Iowa State hovering above .500 is still pretty darned good relative to the program’s history. Hey, Matt Campbell’s team even dealt Oklahoma State its only loss so far.
But with a 28-21 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday, the Cyclones fell to 6-5. It’s their fourth one-possession loss of the season, their second in a row and third in four weekends. Iowa State isn’t that far away from being 8-3 or 9-2, and instead is a midpack team in the Big 12. What could have been a special year turned into an afterthought. There are worse teams out there, but it still stands out as a missed opportunity in Ames.