The Gladiators put that will on display Saturday afternoon, edging out Hereford, 2-1, to win the Maryland 2A girls’ soccer championship. It’s the seventh title in program history and the first since 2008.
“It’s just a great group,” sophomore Stephanie Lathrop said. “We’ve been able to put it all together this year, and winning states is a great representation of how this whole season has gone.”
Lathrop provided the game-winning goal with less than 20 minutes remaining, breaking a 1-1 tie with a steal and a firm left-footed shot. It boosted her goal total to 28 for the season, a program record. After just two years with the Gladiators, Lathrop is also the program’s all-time goals leader.
“Stephanie works hard, and it shows on the field,” Coach Vicente D’Antuono said. “This whole team has been asked to put in a tremendous amount of effort, and now it’s really paid off.”
Werner got the Gladiators (15-2) on the board in the 25th minute with a miraculous free kick from about 25 yards out. With her teammates waiting in the box, Werner played in a lofted ball to the far post. It seemed dangerous and kept drifting toward net. It became clear, as the ball glided over the Hereford goalkeeper’s head and into the top left corner, that this kick wasn’t a dangerous cross — it was a perfect shot.
“I was just trying to keep it on frame, putting it into an area where, even if it didn’t go in, my teammates could maybe get to it,” Werner said. “So many times those types of balls don’t go your way, so it was nice to get one.”
The first sign that an afternoon like this could be possible came last spring, when the Gladiators won the Howard County championship in a virus-shortened season. There was no state playoffs then and therefore no way to know if they could extend that dominance beyond their nearby rivals.
But the momentum had started. Before this fall season, the team added two Division I-bound seniors in Werner (Coastal Carolina) and midfielder Symone Jenson (Maryland) who were not able to play last spring because of club soccer rules. They proved to be the final pieces necessary for a title run that was punctuated Saturday against Hereford (13-5).
“We were able to come right in and know that they already had something good going,” Jenson said. “All we wanted to do was help what was already a great team.”
