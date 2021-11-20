With momentum on its side, Northwestern pushed the ball back into the box a minute later. Guzman took it to the touchline and then cut it back in front of goal, where freshman Edenilson Acevedo was waiting. There was the lead.
Five minutes later, Guzman ripped a picture-perfect ball into the box from 40 yards out. It found the head of forward David Villatoro and gave the Wildcats a two-goal lead. As the ball hit the back of the net, Guzman turned to his school’s student section and shook his head as if to say no, I’m not kidding you. There was the title.
In less than 10 minutes at Loyola University, Guzman’s goal and pair of assists lifted Northwestern to the program’s third state title and first since 1995.
“We have the best player in the state of Maryland,” Northwestern Coach Victor Ramirez said of Guzman. “He showed it throughout the season, but I’m sure the whole state now knows that our No. 10 is the best player around.”
Suddenly down by two goals after controlling the run of play for much of the evening, Northwest scrambled to get back into the game. Senior Francis Sarpong got one back, and the team got close to finding a late equalizer. A late red card for Northwestern (12-2) provided more drama, but junior goalkeeper Luis Romero and his defense hung on.
“This team has what it takes, talent-wise,” Ramirez said. “But it’s the character they have that got them through this tournament. I’ve never seen a group of student-athletes that are so mentally tough. I always tell them thank you for allowing me to come on this journey with them.”
Midway through the second half, after Northwestern had taken a lead, a boisterous Northwestern student section struck up a chant.
“P-G County!” they chanted. “P-G County!”
Saturday’s victory was a proud moment for Prince George’s County soccer, a group of programs that is often overlooked and underfunded. Whereas Northwest (13-3-1), a first time finalist, represented the latest in a long line of Montgomery County contenders to make it to the 4A championship game, only one other Prince George’s County team has made it this far in the 26 years since Northwestern last qualified.
“Throughout this season, we’ve felt like the underdogs,” Guzman said. “But we’re all really proud to represent Prince George’s County. Sometimes the environment down there stops kids from showing their true talent. But there’s great talent there, and we proved that.”
Read more: