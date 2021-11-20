Maryland’s seniors, who were honored before the game, have never been part of a Terps team that won more than five games in a season. None of these players, even the ones who have been with the program for five years, have reached a bowl game with Maryland, and ever since the Terps notched their fifth win of this season, Locksley has harped on the importance of reaching that six-win threshold. He said it would be a significant milestone in his rebuild of the program and a deserved reward for this group of players.