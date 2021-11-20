Consider one of Maryland’s few positive moments: Taulia Tagovailoa, a young quarterback with potential who has been more productive than his recent predecessors, broke the single-season school record for completions during this letdown loss. He did so on a pass for no gain, and on the next play he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
The recurring trouble for the Terps emptied the student section by halftime while a strong contingent of Michigan fans crowding the stands behind the visiting sideline left pleased with their team’s dominant performance. The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) squashed Maryland’s hope quickly and had a 31-3 lead early in the third quarter.
By the time the Terps (5-6, 2-6) faced that steep deficit, Tagovailoa had only 89 passing yards, even though he ultimately finished with 178 yards in the air and accounted for two touchdowns. He had one of his most inaccurate outings as a Terp, completing just 19 of 33 attempts and throwing that pick-six later in the third quarter. Maryland’s offense was just 3 for 14 on third downs.
The Terps, needing one more win to become eligible for a bowl game, have suffered losses against ranked conference opponents in three straight weeks, with this blow coming on senior day. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara led his team with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns, and the Wolverines’ defense and special teams unit each added a score.
The problems that have plagued the Terps this season emerged again inside the red zone. When Maryland faced a 14-0 deficit early in the second quarter and needed to keep the game from slipping out of reach, the offense reached the 14-yard line but then committed three penalties that hindered its progress. Tagovailoa overthrew tight end Corey Dyches in the end zone twice before the team settled for a 31-yard field goal from Joseph Petrino, who missed his first attempt, from 48 yards, earlier in the game.
The defense responded with a fourth-down stop, but the trouble continued. Tagovailoa missed his receiver again on third down, and then Michigan’s Matt Torey blocked the Terps’ punt. The Wolverines capitalized with backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy throwing a touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil, who made an impressive one-handed diving catch in the end zone. By halftime, Michigan had added to its lead with a field goal, giving the Terps a 24-3 deficit and the fan base the anguish of another unraveling against a top conference foe.
With the deficit already insurmountable, the Terps had a moment of promise not long after halftime when Jordan Mosley’s interception in the end zone appeared to halt a Michigan scoring drive. But Nick Cross’s holding penalty wiped out the turnover, and the Wolverines’ standout running back, Hassan Haskins, pushed into the end zone on the following play.
These familiar mistakes — eight penalties for a loss of 60 yards and two Michigan fumbles the Terps couldn’t recover — hurt Maryland’s chances, but Coach Michael Locksley’s team was outclassed from the start.
The Wolverines’ receivers sliced through Maryland’s struggling secondary, and the Terps’ defense has now given up at least 280 passing yards in six games this season. Michigan’s quarterbacks combined to throw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Maryland didn’t score a touchdown until 4:51 remained in the third quarter, which is the longest it has taken the Terps to reach the end zone all season. Carlos Carriere, a senior wide receiver long buried on the depth chart, has emerged as a go-to option in the wake of injuries at that position, and he reeled in that seven-yard touchdown catch. But the slight boost in morale that might have come from narrowing the gap to 31-10 evaporated when the Wolverines scored on the ensuing kickoff. On the return, Michigan’s Michael Barrett threw a lateral to A.J. Henning, who took it to the end zone.
Maryland’s seniors, who were honored before the game, have never been part of a Terps team that won more than five games in a season. None of these players, even the ones who have been with the program for five years, have reached a bowl game with Maryland, and ever since the Terps notched their fifth win of this season, Locksley has harped on the importance of reaching that six-win threshold. He said it would be a significant milestone in his rebuild of the program and a deserved reward for this group of players.
The Terps enjoyed a promising 4-0 start to the 2021 season, but they have slumped as the level of competition has risen. After picking up the fifth win against Indiana, a team that’s still winless in conference play, Maryland has lost three straight games. Each weekend offers an opportunity to obtain bowl eligibility, but the Terps have fallen short every time by an average margin of 25.7 points. Now they’re down to their final chance. Next weekend’s trip to Rutgers will determine whether Maryland can finish with a positive outing or the Terps’ bleak conference campaign will roll to a dreary end.