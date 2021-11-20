The 38-35 loss to East Carolina — during which Coach Ken Niumatalolo was injured — may have been an appropriately painful cap on a four-year span with more peaks and valleys than most. This class was part of the second-biggest turnaround in FBS history, going from 3-10 in 2018 to 11-2 in 2019 and finishing the season ranked No. 20 in the nation. Last season was defined by the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted Navy as much as any program in the nation. The Midshipmen didn’t even tackle or block during preseason practices and finished 3-7.