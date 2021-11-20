The 38-35 loss to East Carolina — during which Coach Ken Niumatalolo was injured — may have been an appropriately painful cap on a four-year span with more peaks and valleys than most. This class was part of the second-biggest turnaround in FBS history, going from 3-10 in 2018 to 11-2 in 2019 and finishing the season ranked No. 20 in the nation. Last season was defined by the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted Navy as much as any program in the nation. The Midshipmen didn’t even tackle or block during preseason practices and finished 3-7.
Saturday’s loss dropped the Midshipmen to 2-7 with two games remaining — Temple next week and the traditional clash against Army on Dec. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J.
A crazy second half against the Pirates included a 90-yard touchdown run by senior Carlinos Acie, the first of his career, and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by freshman Maquel Haywood. But it wasn’t enough to keep ECU from setting up for a game-winning 54-yard field goal. Owen Daffer, who had never attempted a 50-yarder, drilled the winner with room to spare as time expired and the ECU sideline cleared out with players sprinting onto the field.
The Midshipmen slowly gathered themselves and walked to the corner of the field where they sung the school’s song before a steady march to the locker room. “Let’s go Pirates” could be heard wafting from the stands in the aftermath.
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, who set up the field goal with a 46-yard completion in between two Navy defenders, finished with 405 passing yards and three touchdowns and also had 48 yards on the ground. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 94 yards and a score for East Carolina (6-4). The Pirates totaled 563 yards.
Acie posted a career-high 155 rushing yards and a score for Navy. Quarterback Tai Lavatai threw for 37 yard and two touchdowns and added 51 rushing yards. James Harris ran for 57 yards.
Eavan Gibbons and Rayuan Lane each had 10 tackles for Navy.
The first half had a bit of everything — except defense. Touchdowns were scored on every possession of the first two quarters outside of a 37-yard field goal from ECU, which went into intermission with a 24-21 lead.
Navy pulled out all the stops to score touchdowns on its first three drives and, appropriately, seniors scored all three. Lavatai threw touchdowns to captains Mychal Cooper and Chance Warren to become the first Navy QB to throw for multiple scores this season. Senior running back Isaac Ruoss scored on a 19-yard rush, his longest of the season. The drives took 70, 75 and 78 yards.
The Pirates matched the Midshipmen, putting up 298 yards in the first half with Ahlers throwing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
During all the offensive fireworks, Navy nearly lost Niumatalolo. An ECU player was blocked all the way through the sideline and into Niumatalolo late in the second quarter and the 14th-year coach was knocked to the ground. Trainers came to assists and spent several minutes attending to his leg. Niumatalolo got back up and continued to coach, but had a pronounced limp for the rest of the game.
The defenses finally found their footing in the second half. Navy punted, the first of the game, at the end of the first possession after halftime and East Carolina drove to the Navy 2-yard line, but couldn’t convert fourth-and-goal. The two teams exchanged punts to close the third and start the fourth.