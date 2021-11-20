During all the offensive fireworks, Navy nearly lost Niumatalolo. An ECU player was blocked all the way through the sideline and into Niumatalolo late in the second quarter and the 14th-year coach was knocked to the ground. Trainers came to assists and spent several minutes attending to his leg. Niumatalolo got back up and continued to coach, but had a pronounced limp for the rest of the game. He said he had to turn over the play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach and former offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper.