Now the Cowboys face the Chiefs on Sunday in a high-stakes game in which a victory for Dallas would be — no pressure — “a hallmark win for us,” owner Jerry Jones said.
It’s certainly a hallmark game for Prescott and Mahomes, who will face off for the first time. Although Prescott played for the Cowboys in the teams’ last meeting in November 2017 (a 28-17 Dallas win), the Chiefs’ quarterback was Alex Smith. Barring a trade, Prescott and Mahomes aren’t assured to play against each another again in the regular season until 2025, by which time both will be grizzled veterans and there probably will be NFL games on Mars.
Until then, there’s always the Super Bowl.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Broncos, Rams
Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7), 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Football Team (3-6) at Panthers (5-5), 1 p.m., Fox
Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3), 1 p.m., CBS
Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5), 1 p.m., Fox
49ers (4-5) at Jaguars (2-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2), 1 p.m., CBS
Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5), 1 p.m., Fox
Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cowboys (7-2) at Chiefs (6-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Steelers (5-3-1) at Chargers (5-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Saints at Eagles: For the second straight week, New Orleans struggled early on offense then put together a strong fourth quarter before losing by two points — and it just so happened that its kicker missed two extra points in what Coach Sean Payton said was a “gut-wrenching” loss to Tennessee. For Philadelphia, the emergence of rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith and a strong running game is taking some of the pressure off quarterback Jalen Hurts. On defense, the Eagles have struggled against elite quarterbacks but have held their own otherwise. Journeyman backup Trevor Siemian is set to make his third straight start for the Saints.
Washington Football Team at Panthers: Cam, bam! It was that simple as Carolina beat Arizona, with Cam Newton returning to the team he led to a Super Bowl and announcing “I’m baaaack!” after scoring on his first play. “This time last week, I was eating a bowl of cereal, you feel me?” We kind of do, Cam, with the Panthers within striking distance of making the NFC South race juicy. After this week, the Panthers face Miami and Atlanta (with a bye week in between those games), which means they have a real shot at a playoff berth in the NFC. The Washington game is Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina and now includes a reunion with his former quarterback, who may share time again with P.J. Walker. The Football Team arrives without defensive end Chase Young, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
Packers at Vikings: If only the Vikings could finish off close games, they might find themselves aiming for something loftier than the NFC’s No. 7 seed. Minnesota lost five times in close games as it started 3-5 but beat the Chargers by seven last week. Aaron Rodgers returned from his bout with the coronavirus but hardly looked like himself in the Packers’ victory over the Seahawks and is nursing a toe injury that could limit his mobility against Minnesota. The Green Bay defense has been stepping up over the past five games, holding opponents to 14, 10, 21, 13 and zero points. With running back Aaron Jones out with a mild knee sprain, A.J. Dillon had 128 total yards and both of Green Bay’s touchdowns against Seattle.
Colts at Bills: Four teams won in big blowouts last week, with Dallas, Kansas City, New England and Buffalo outscoring opponents by a 174-41 margin. The Bills have been considered a Super Bowl contender, but they haven’t looked like it at times (see: a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars in Week 9). A 45-17 thumping of the Jets helped them regain their footing, with Josh Allen passing for 366 yards and two touchdowns. With Tennessee’s Derrick Henry sidelined, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in position to win the NFL rushing title. His 116-yard game against the Jaguars put him in a tie with Henry with 937 yards (on 58 fewer carries).
Late afternoon games
Bengals at Raiders: It’s hard to predict whether this will be the most or least thrilling game of the season. On any given week, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and/or Las Vegas’s Derek Carr can pass for 400 yards or fall behind with crushing interceptions.
Cardinals at Seahawks: Take away Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Edmonds, and plenty of teams would struggle. They might not all lose at home to the Panthers, but they would struggle, and Arizona did just that in losing to Carolina in Week 10. At least Murray was thinking about playing against Seattle, saying midweek he was “pretty close” to returning from an ankle injury after missing two games. He’ll be a game-time decision Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rushed his return from a finger injury, and it showed in a less-than-surgical performance against Green Bay.
Sunday night
Steelers at Chargers: Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was caught off guard by one thing in the NFL: “I didn’t even know you could tie,” Harris said after Pittsburgh did so last week against the winless Lions. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.” Well, he does now, with Coach Mike Tomlin explaining the Steelers played “just too sloppy to win,” and Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak is now over. Last week, T.J. Watt recorded the 62nd sack of his career in his 70th regular season game. That’s one more than J.J. Watt and Derrick Thomas in their first 70, and only Reggie White did better, with 79 sacks in his first 70 games. The game, though, left Watt dealing with hip and knee injuries. The Chargers have lost three of their past four games and are contending with the Bengals for “midseason disappointment” honors. Justin Herbert passed for 195 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Vikings, a week after he passed for 356 yards against the Eagles. His receivers dropped passes, part of the reason Herbert has been unable to settle into a play-calling rhythm.