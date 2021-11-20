Steelers at Chargers: Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was caught off guard by one thing in the NFL: “I didn’t even know you could tie,” Harris said after Pittsburgh did so last week against the winless Lions. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.” Well, he does now, with Coach Mike Tomlin explaining the Steelers played “just too sloppy to win,” and Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak is now over. Last week, T.J. Watt recorded the 62nd sack of his career in his 70th regular season game. That’s one more than J.J. Watt and Derrick Thomas in their first 70, and only Reggie White did better, with 79 sacks in his first 70 games. The game, though, left Watt dealing with hip and knee injuries. The Chargers have lost three of their past four games and are contending with the Bengals for “midseason disappointment” honors. Justin Herbert passed for 195 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Vikings, a week after he passed for 356 yards against the Eagles. His receivers dropped passes, part of the reason Herbert has been unable to settle into a play-calling rhythm.