“Obviously there’s a lot of speculation around vaccination” Tiley said in an Australian television interview, responding to a question about Djokovic’s participation. “The good news is most of the tennis players both on the men and the women side are fully vaccinated and Novak, as he’s previously said, it’s a private issue for him.”
Andrews said players’ ability to get a visa may hinge on their vaccination status, adding, “if they did get a visa, they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks when no other player has to. … I don’t think any other tennis player, or golfer, or Formula One driver, will even get a visa to get here.”
Djokovic, who on Saturday is competing against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, has repeatedly declined to share his vaccination status. He reiterated his stance on vaccination earlier this week, saying, it “doesn’t really matter whether it’s vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do.”
The top-ranked men’s player in the world, Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title earlier this year. He won the French Open in June, then Wimbledon the next month, securing a record-tying 20th men’s Grand Slam title — tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who will miss next year’s tournament. Djokovic missed the chance to claim the record, and complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, when he dropped September’s U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
The 2021 Australian Open was pushed back three weeks, and with vaccines not yet widely available, players were required to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks upon arriving in the country.
The 2022 competition is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17. It is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament to require that players be fully vaccinated.
Tiley, in his Saturday interview, said Australian Open spectators and staff will also need to be vaccinated for the tournament, which will be played in front of full crowds. This year’s Australian Open was one of the world’s first major sporting events to allow spectators, with a daily allowance of 30,000 fans, or about 50 percent of Melbourne Park’s capacity.
Tiley said he hopes to see the defending champion back in Melbourne in January.
“He’s had great success here in Melbourne and he’s always said the Australian Open is the event that puts the wind in his sails,” Tiley said of Djokovic. “So I hope we get to see Novak.”
