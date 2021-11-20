Inspired by rookie sensation Trinity Rodman, Washington tied the game midway through the second half on captain Andi Sullivan’s penalty kick, then went ahead seven minutes into the 30-minute overtime when Kelley O’Hara, a two-time U.S. World Cup champion, headed in Rodman’s sensational cross.
Aubrey Bledsoe, the NWSL goalkeeper of the year, secured victory with a sensational save on Makenzy Doniak’s bid in the 117th minute. She was named the game’s MVP on her 30th birthday.
Since losing to Portland on Aug. 7 — which occurred just before a series of off-field problems surfaced, including two forfeits — Washington went undefeated on the field over 12 games (9-0-3) and won its last seven matches.
The Spirit became the first pro women’s soccer team from the nation’s capital to celebrate a championship since 2003, when Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach led the Freedom to the WUSA crown.
The Spirit joined the NHL’s Capitals (2018), MLB’s Nationals (2019) and WNBA’s Mystics (2019) to win a league trophy for the District in the past 3½ years.
This one was surely the most unlikely.
The fourth-seeded Red Stars went ahead on Rachel Hill’s header as time was about to expire in the first half. But as part of a dominant second half, the Spirit pulled level in the 67th minute on Sullivan’s goal.
In extra time, Rodman worked the left flank before launching a high cross to the back side. O’Hara beat Doniak at the six-yard box and headed the ball across the goalmouth and into the far corner for her first goal of the year.
The match capped a tumultuous few months for the Spirit.
Richie Burke stepped down as head coach in early August for “health reasons” and remained with the organization. But after The Washington Post detailed allegations of verbal and emotional abuse against him, Burke was suspended, then fired.
Additional allegations were levied against owner Steve Baldwin and an executive, Larry Best. The league opened an investigation and banned the team from league governance.
Violations of pandemic protocols resulted in the forfeits.
Amid it all, there was an ongoing struggle for control of the organization between the principal investors, Baldwin and Y. Michele Kang. Baldwin, who has controlling interest, said he would sell his stake but has resisted players’ demands to make a deal with Kang.
He has engaged in negotiations with billionaire Todd Boehly, a Bethesda native and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks.
Kang has the support of the fan base. Behind the south goal Saturday, several banners pressing Baldwin to sell his stake to Kang hung from railings in front of Washington’s supporters’ group, the Spirit squadron.
“Sell the Team Now, Steve, to Kang”
“Steve, Sell the Team to Michele”
One sign was courtesy of the locals: “We Support Spirit Fans. Sell the Team, Baldwin.”
Marla Messing, the NWSL’s interim CEO, said she hopes a sale will be completed by the end of the year.
The Red Stars entered the match with a five-game winning streak but without four high-profile injured players — goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Julie Ertz and Casey Krueger, and forward Kealia Watt. Then in the 13th minute, they lost captain Vanessa DiBernardo, the playmaker.
Nonetheless, the Red Stars enjoyed superior possession and opportunity, buzzing around the penalty area, serving dangerous crosses and, in the 25th minute, testing Bledsoe on Katie Johnson’s 20-yard effort targeting the low left corner.
The half proceeded uneventfully toward intermission when the Red Stars struck. Because of a leg injury to Chicago star Mallory Pugh, three minutes of stoppage time turned into five.
From the left flank, Arin Wright, a Lexington, Ky., native and former Kentucky Wildcat, burned O’Hara and surged toward the end line. She swung in a cross that sailed over Bledsoe to the back post.
Left back Tegan McGrady was caught watching the ball, an instant of inattention that allowed Hill to gain advantage and nod in a header a step from the target.
At the restart, referee Lisa Penso signaled the end of the half.
Pugh did not return for the second half. Julia Roddar, a Swedish national team player, replaced McGrady.
The Spirit showed marked improvement in its buildup but lacked cohesion around the box. Chicago made things difficult by clogging channels, blocking shots and interrupted final passes.
Rodman decided to take the initiative. In the 61st minute, she smashed a 25-yard bid high off the left post and, at every opportunity, tried using her creativity and speed to unbalance Chicago.
The momentum had swung, and before long, the Spirit drew even.
Chicago’s Tierna Davidson tripped Tara McKeown as she collected the ball in the box. Penso didn’t hesitate in awarding a penalty kick.
Sullivan’s bid was not great, but goalkeeper Cassie Miller did not get down quick enough and the ball slid under her.
The Spirit had overcome a deficit in the semifinals to upset OL Reign in Tacoma, Wash., and a week later, it did again.
When the final whistle sounded, players and coaches rushed from the sideline. The celebration was on.
Notes: The announced attendance of 10,360 at the 11,600-seat venue was third largest for the final. The top two were at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. (21,144 in 2018 and 13,264 in 2015). ...
Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch and defender Emily Sonnett will report to the U.S. national team this week for two friendlies in Australia. Davidson also made the 23-player roster for matches in Sydney and Newcastle. ...
The NWSL will conduct the expansion draft for Los Angeles-based Angel City and the San Diego Wave on Dec. 16. The college draft will take place two days later.