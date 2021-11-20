As Lee dropped to his school’s turf in Springdale, his teammates and classmates rushed the middle of the field because Flowers had just won in overtime, 43-36, in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.
“I knew they were going to throw the ball,” Lee said. “When I saw him turn around, I just knew it was up to me to make a play on the ball.”
For the second time since the school opened in 2000, Flowers (11-1) advanced to the state semifinals. Next week it will visit Wise, which beat the Jaguars by a point last month after Flowers failed on a two-point conversion in the final seconds.
At halftime Saturday, however, the Jaguars seemed headed for a third consecutive quarterfinal defeat. While Flowers entered the day allowing 6.5 points per game, Broadneck (8-2) had averaged 39.7. The Anne Arundel County squad jumped out to a 28-12 lead.
Facing their largest deficit of the season, Flowers players argued at halftime until Coach Dameon Powell told them to take a deep breath. While the Jaguars could have panicked and thrown the ball more in the second half, they stuck to their physicality and running game. With just under nine minutes remaining, Flowers took its first lead at 33-28 after running back Habib Kamara’s two-yard touchdown run.
Flowers had shut down Broadneck’s offense most of the second half, but on the ensuing drive, Bruins quarterback Joshua Ehrlich connected with wide receiver Nathan Levicki for a seven-yard touchdown. Receiving the ball with 3:21 remaining, Flowers drove 71 yards before kicker Conscience Abba’s 22-yard field goal as time expired knotted the score at 36.
“My team’s never been in that type of situation before,” said Abba, who began kicking this fall. “That’s the biggest field goal I’ve ever made.”
In overtime, Flowers quarterback Sean Johnson threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alpha Sesay. That led to Lee’s deflection on Broadneck’s fourth down from the 6-yard line.
“The offense converted,” defensive end Desmond Umeozulu said. “So we were like: ‘We have to shut out the game. This has to be it.’ ”
While many Flowers players and coaches celebrated on the field, others began thinking about Wise, which ended the Jaguars’ past two seasons.
“It came down to the last play during the regular season,” Powell said. “I wish I could have had certain plays back. But now we have another opportunity.”
