“I think Ron and Stephanie were very intentional about the causes that they supported and how they would bring people along with them,” said Cubbedge, whose organization provides housing for families of children receiving medical care in the Charlotte area. “It wasn’t just because it was Ron and Stephanie Rivera were involved. It was because they really cared about the causes they supported. It wasn’t just his celebrity that people were drawn to or the reason he brought new supporters. It was really that he cared deeply about our mission and the families that were coming to the Charlotte area.”