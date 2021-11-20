Ron Rivera’s career in Charlotte is over, period, full stop. The opinions in the city where Rivera brings his new squad to face his old squad Sunday are fully formed, and among them are these, some even encompassing his wife, Stephanie:
“There’s no one more respected in Charlotte than Ron Rivera,” said Danny Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “And you’d say the same thing about Stephanie. It’s really off the charts what they did in this community.”
“They are really the most compassionate and giving human beings,” said Denise Cubbedge, the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.
“They’re just some of the nicest people, I swear, we have ever met,” said Donna Stucker, the vice president of philanthropy at the Humane Society of Charlotte. “They just exemplify what it really means to get behind something and really try to champion it.”
Coaches and players return to their former athletic homes all the time in occasions both major and minor. Tom Brady played two decades and won six Super Bowls in New England, so coming back to face the Patriots with Tampa Bay was something of a national sporting holiday. Rivera returning to Charlotte to face his old Carolina Panthers — including, unexpectedly, his former quarterback Cam Newton — is something less than that.
Still, it’s personal, and deeply so. Not because Rivera wants to beat the Panthers — which he does. But because he coached for 8½ seasons there. Because he had a home there — a home that burned down there, and a home he rebuilt there. Because he became part of the fabric there. That was a product of time, sure. But it was also a product of intent and spirit.
“When we first got to Charlotte, the big thing Stephanie and I thought was: We want to get involved in this community, especially a community that was going to support us; we had to support them back,” Rivera said this week. “It’s kind of one of those things that we preach to our players: Let’s not only take. Let’s give back.”
Rivera’s Washington Football Team is 3-6. Even after an encouraging victory over defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, Washington is outside the NFC’s playoff hunt and needs nearly a complete turnaround in the second half of the season to claw back in it. Rivera has been criticized — including here — for everything from his public messaging to his personnel decisions. Taking those lumps, well, that’s part of the job.
But if the duties of a coach include fending off outside detractors and staying focused on what’s important to building his team, then maybe it’s worth — at least occasionally — some of those detractors remembering that those coaches have lives outside of football. They make connections outside of football. Their most visible contributions to communities are how they fare on the field. Their most meaningful might be far afield.
This is how a coach can be fired in a city — because he went 12-16 in his last year-and-a-half — and still be missed when he’s gone and be warmly and richly embraced when he returns.
“I think Ron and Stephanie were very intentional about the causes that they supported and how they would bring people along with them,” said Cubbedge, whose organization provides housing for families of children receiving medical care in the Charlotte area. “It wasn’t just because it was Ron and Stephanie Rivera were involved. It was because they really cared about the causes they supported. It wasn’t just his celebrity that people were drawn to or the reason he brought new supporters. It was really that he cared deeply about our mission and the families that were coming to the Charlotte area.”
The Riveras’ primary focus during their tenure in Charlotte: the Ronald McDonald House, the Humane Society and the United Service Organizations of North Carolina. Each fit a specific passion for the family: children, pets and the military, because Rivera grew up in a military family. Talk to just a few people for a few minutes, and it’s clear this wasn’t an NFL coach lending his name to local causes to pump up his image. This was time. This was effort. This was genuine.
“They almost, like, adopted us,” said Stucker, of the Humane Society. “They just folded us into their lives. It was like we were always on their minds to help in some way — however that looked and however they could.”
So there was an annual bowling event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in which the Riveras got so many Panthers players to participate it felt like the franchise sponsored it, even though it was the Riveras’ pet project. When Stephanie would fly, she would sweep through first class on her way out of the plane to snag stray blankets — and then send them to the Humane Society for the animals. Ron left tickets for military members. When the Riveras were finally moving, they held a “giant yard sale” to benefit the Humane Society. They brought publicity to the causes about which they cared — and more.
“Even more than what they did publicly were how many things they did that nobody ever knew about,” Morrison said. “That’s what high-quality people do. He’s a high-integrity person and just a great human being and a giver.”
“They really just encompass all the things that I feel like the Ronald McDonald House is about,” Cubbedge said. “Being hospitable, being loving, being compassionate. And not just feeling those things but doing something about it.”
This doesn’t have to be hagiography, and it doesn’t mean Rivera’s tenure in Washington — as a football coach and a football CEO — will be a success. What it means is that the person running this club fostered deep and genuine connections at his previous stop. Those people would advise: He’s worth rooting for.
“It was painful for us to see them go,” Cubbedge said. “Oh, my gosh. We were a little heartbroken, to be quite honest.”
When Rivera will leave Washington is anybody’s guess, and we have no idea how we’ll feel about it when he does. It’ll mostly have to do with how the wins-and-losses part of it works out, for sure. But now, midstream, it’s worth noting that the last community to lose Ron Rivera misses him dearly, which says something significant about the man, if not about the football.