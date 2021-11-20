This is why Staples Inc. was the biggest winner of the week. An investment made in 1999 will yield a lifetime return of name recognition. The fans who vow never to call the arena by another name or the ones who forget about the new one — similar to those old timers who still slip up and refer to Capital One Arena by its former Verizon or MCI monikers — have lionized all things related to office supplies. Simply because their favorite teams played inside an oddly named arena.