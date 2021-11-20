The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3 ACC) had drawn within 41-38 on Armstrong’s 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry with 9:18 to play. After missing one game with fractured ribs, Armstrong completed 36 of 49 passes for 487 yards and three touchdowns.
“Honestly I felt like I played fine, and the ribs didn’t affect me,” said Armstrong, who wore heavy padding around his midsection. “I didn’t think about them. Throwing, it didn’t seem to bother me at all. I was throwing the ball well. It was a good game. I felt fine, like normal.”
Rodney Hammond Jr.’s one-yard run with 9:43 left had stretched the Panthers’ lead to 41-31. The touchdown unfolded three plays after Nick Jackson jumped offside on fourth and four as Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1) was attempting a field goal.
The Cavaliers also assisted Pittsburgh on the drive when cornerback Coen King was called for pass interference on fourth and one.
The mistakes sabotaged the Cavaliers in a game they had to win to own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Coastal leaders. Instead, the Panthers celebrated on the field after they secured a berth in the ACC championship game Dec. 5 in Charlotte.
Virginia surrendered 509 yards of total offense, including 169 rushing. It also committed eight penalties for 65 yards and allowed the Panthers to convert a pair of fourth-down tries.
“Some coverage mistakes, some guys not getting home on four-man pressures, tackling mistakes,” Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor said of the defensive issues. “Personally, I don’t care if we’re playing the best offense that ever played college football. The standard for U-Va. football is 24 points. If they go over that, then that’s not the standard.”
The Cavaliers ended the third quarter trailing 34-31 but kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone after the Panthers drove to the 5. On third and goal, Virginia forced an incomplete pass, and Pittsburgh had to settle for Sam Scarton’s 23-yard field goal with 1:46 to play in the quarter.
An eight-yard touchdown run from Keytaon Thompson with 5:06 to go in the third quarter had pulled the Cavaliers even at 31, capping a 75-yard drive on seven plays. One series earlier, the Panthers got a 34-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Addison, who beat Anthony Johnson on fourth and one.
Armstrong delivered several impressive throws during Virginia’s first touchdown drive of the second quarter, completing a 16-yarder to Thompson and a 22-yarder between two defenders to Dontayvion Wicks, who got tackled at the 2-yard line.
Mike Hollins scored on the next play to tie the game at 14, but the Cavaliers gave up a 98-yard kickoff return to Israel Abanikanda immediately thereafter to fall behind again with 6:39 to go until halftime.
The Panthers added a 36-yard field goal from Scarton to lead 24-14 before Armstrong marched Virginia 75 yards on nine plays, the last of which was a seven-yard scoring throw to tight end Jelani Woods with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.
Armstrong set the Cavaliers’ single-season record for touchdown passes (29) on the play, eclipsing Matt Schaub.
While the offense thrived with Armstrong back in the lineup, the Cavaliers endured repeated breakdowns on special teams. In addition to Grant’s false start and Abanikanda’s kickoff return, Virginia permitted a 39-yard punt return and spent a timeout early in the third quarter because of confusion setting up for a field goal attempt.
The Cavaliers had taken a lengthy hiatus from conference competition over the past three weeks, losing to No. 14 Brigham Young, 66-49, on Oct. 30 in Provo, Utah, and to No. 7 Notre Dame, 28-3, last weekend in Charlottesville.
Armstrong got hurt against the Cougars, leaving the game for good during the fourth quarter following his second interception, revealing he fell on the football and broke ribs.
There was an initial optimism Armstrong would be able to play against the Fighting Irish after the Cavaliers’ open date, but he threw lightly on the field at Scott Stadium during early warm-ups but reemerged from the tunnel without pads, wearing his jersey over sweats.
This time Armstrong came onto the field pregame wearing his uniform pants and a black T-shirt and threw crisply to his wide receivers, including Billy Kemp IV, who departed in the second half against Notre Dame after a violent tackle that left him slow to get on his feet.
Virginia also got back starting tailback Wayne Taulapapa from the concussion protocol. Taulapapa, who missed last weekend’s game, carried twice for 11 yards.
“They tried really, really hard, and I was proud of not only [the defense] but our team,” Cavaliers Coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Just a few key plays, some cleaner play to win a division on the road, that’s what you have to do. We were a couple plays short.”