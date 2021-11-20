Trailing by just two at halftime, the Wizards (11-5) lost focus in the third quarter — evidenced by a series of defensive lapses that repeatedly put Miami on the foul line, coupled with a stagnant offense. The sloppiness opened the door for a Heat surge. Miami (11-6) obliged on the strength of Jimmy Butler (29 points) and Tyler Herro (20 points), who missed Thursday’s clash in Miami with a bruised wrist. Both were regularly getting to the rim as the Heat built its lead,
Harrell’s third-quarter arrival changed that. The center had just 13 points and seven rebounds, but his presence helped Washington come alive exactly when it needed him most.
Bradley Beal’s nine points in the third were well timed, too, with the all-star guard drawing a three-point foul just before the end of the quarter to narrow the deficit to four.
Down the stretch, the Wizards again looked like the team that has been one of the surprises through the first month of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed Thursday’s matchup to manage his recovery from knee surgery, hit a huge three-pointer to make it a three-point game with just over three minutes to play and Kentvaious Caldwell-Pope tied it up not a minute later, one of his three three-pointers in the final period.
Washington did all the small things correctly from there, erasing the blight of 20 turnovers along the way.
Beal led with 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting. Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie added 16 points each. And Kyle Kuzma, who came in shooting just 51.6 percent from the line, made four crucial free throws in the final minute to help seal it. He finished with six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Here’s what else you need to know from the Wizards’ win:
Early fouls
Daniel Gafford rejoined the starters along with Dinwiddie after missing Thursday’s game with a sprained right thumb, and the Wizards were happy to have backup at the center position this time around.
Gafford and Harrell each picked up three quick fouls, forcing Washington to play small with Kuzma at the five, which worked – for a time. Gafford had just six points and Miami made 17 of 20 from the free throw line.
Washington made up for the difference by getting to the line themselves later in the game, making 20 of 23, and hitting 11 three’s.
Hachimura takes a step
Rui Hachimura joined the team in mid-October after missing training camp for personal reasons and has been working out separately from the team ever since. On Saturday morning he took a noteworthy step in his re-acclimation by participating in parts of shoot-around for the first time.
“He’s been around working out, there have been times where he’s in the building, we’re shooting around, he’s either working out individually or in the weight room. So he’s been around," Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shoot-around today was terrific. It’s just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it seems like it’s more. It’s a good sign for him, it’s a great sign for us.”
Hachimura’s shoot-around participation comes more than two weeks after Unseld said his return to the team would be “sooner rather than later."
Bertans nears return
The Wizards will have more immediate reinforcements coming than Hachimiura. Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle in a game in Atlanta on Nov. 1, should be active again at some point next week. Washington plays Charlotte on Monday before kicking off a four-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday.
“I’m not sure at what point [he’ll return], but he’s progressing nicely, doing more everyday," Unseld said. "So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.”