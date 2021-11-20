“He’s been around working out. There have been times where he’s in the building, we’re shooting around, [and] he’s either working out individually or in the weight room. So he’s been around,” Unseld said earlier Saturday. “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shoot-around today was terrific. It’s just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it seems like it’s more. It’s a good sign for him. It’s a great sign for us.”