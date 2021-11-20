But Harrell and backup guard Raul Neto, who checked in at the same time, were just what the Wizards needed. The backup center injected a bolt of energy into his teammates, who eliminated many of the mistakes that had plagued them for most of three quarters and rallied to overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and beat the Heat, 103-100.
Trailing by just two at halftime, the Wizards (11-5) lost focus in the third quarter — evidenced by a series of defensive lapses that repeatedly put Miami on the foul line, coupled with a stagnant offense. The sloppiness opened the door for a Heat surge. Miami (11-6) obliged on the strength of Jimmy Butler (29 points) and Tyler Herro (20 points), who missed Thursday’s 112-97 Heat win in Miami with a bruised wrist. Both were regularly getting to the rim as the Heat built its lead.
Harrell’s third-quarter arrival changed that, and his teammates sealed the win with a scrappy fourth quarter. The center had just 13 points and seven rebounds, but his presence helped Washington come alive exactly when it needed him most.
“There was an air of desperation,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said when asked about the difference between Thursday’s loss and Saturday’s win. “. . . It speaks to our resolve. We just can’t quit. It’s in our fiber. It’s a great attribute that we’re not just going to hang our hat when things aren’t going well.”
“He’s our energy man. Trez gets us going," Bradley Beal said.
Beal’s nine points in the third were well timed, too, with the all-star guard drawing a three-point foul just before the end of the quarter to narrow the deficit to four.
Down the stretch, the Wizards again looked like the team that has been one of the surprises through the first month of the season.
Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed Thursday’s matchup to manage his recovery from knee surgery, hit a huge three-pointer to make it a three-point game with just over three minutes to play, and Kentvaious Caldwell-Pope tied it up not a minute later with one of his three three-pointers in the final period. Kyle Kuzma, who came in shooting just 51.6 percent from the line, made four crucial free throws in the final minute to help seal it. He finished with six points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
“[Caldwell-Pope] is a pro. He’s been in these moments. This is nothing. He won the Finals,” Unseld said. “So he’s not afraid to take on the challenge of having to guard a marquee matchup night to night. I thought Kuz had his opportunity. . . . [It] just shows a comfort level. It’s a hallmark of who they are, where they’ve been and the fact that they’re not fazed by this.”
Beal led with 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Caldwell-Pope added 16 points, including 10 in the fourth. Dinwiddie had 16 points, 10 of which also came in the fourth quarter, helping to erase the blight of 19 turnovers.
“It’s very special because for us we just want to continue to build on what we have,” Beal said. “It’s a lot of new faces, new coach, new system. Like, it’s all new. We’re, what, 20 games in now? Everybody’s still learning. We’re still learning on the fly. But it’s amazing to see we can put some wins together while we’re still learning.”
Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ win:
Home cooking
The Wizards have the second-best home record (7-1) in the NBA after the Golden State Warriors (8-1). They notched their first sellout crowd of the season Saturday, with announced attendance of 20,476.
“The crowd energy’s always big,” Caldwell-Pope said. “You don’t want to be in an area and you’re coming back like that and it’s dead. We look for that energy. That feeds our energy.”
Hachimura takes a step
Rui Hachimura joined the team in mid-October after missing training camp for personal reasons and has been working out separately from the team since. On Saturday morning, he took a noteworthy step in his reacclimation by participating in parts of shoot-around for the first time.
“He’s been around working out. There have been times where he’s in the building, we’re shooting around, [and] he’s either working out individually or in the weight room. So he’s been around,” Unseld said earlier Saturday. “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shoot-around today was terrific. It’s just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it seems like it’s more. It’s a good sign for him. It’s a great sign for us.”
Hachimura’s shoot-around participation comes more than two weeks after Unseld said his return to the team would be “sooner rather than later."
Bertans nears return
The Wizards will have more immediate reinforcements coming than Hachimura. Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle in a game in Atlanta on Nov. 1, should be active again at some point next week. Washington plays Charlotte on Monday before kicking off a four-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday.
“I’m not sure at what point [he’ll return], but he’s progressing nicely, doing more everyday," Unseld said. "So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.”