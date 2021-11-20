Washington’s offense is looking to build off last week’s outing with another productive showing against the Panthers’ No. 2-ranked defense. Last week against the Buccaneers, the offense put together one of its most complete performances of the season, scoring on its first four drives and capping off the game with a 10-plus-minute touchdown drive in a 29-19 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Taylor Heinicke’s play Sunday was a direct cause of the team ending its four-game losing streak — he completed 81 percent of his passes and threw for a touchdown without turning the ball over. Heinicke believes the offense’s mind-set has shifted.
“Yeah, coming off that game, it’s a big confidence booster,” Heinicke said. “When you win a game like that against a defense like that, it makes you believe that you can do that against anybody.”
This Sunday, Washington will face another stout NFC South defense. The Panthers are giving up 280.7 yards a game, second only to the Buffalo Bills. Carolina’s bread and butter defensively is in its secondary, which has contributed to the top passing defense in the NFL, allowing 173.7 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
There has been significant roster turnover since Ron Rivera’s tenure with the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, but the Washington coach is familiar with the defense and impressed with the group’s progress.
“We got a chance to watch them on tape a lot, like I did last year, and then watching them now, and you see that they’ve done some really good things,” Rivera said. “You look at the secondary, and with the exception of [cornerback] Donte Jackson, it’s a completely different group. The linebackers I’m still very familiar with obviously; really, the only one in the rush is [DE] Brian [Burns].”
The Panthers are among the best in the league in several important statistical categories: They’re second in first downs allowed per game (16.7), fourth in third-down percentage (33.1) and sixth in points per game (19.3).
Carolina’s secondary at the beginning of the season featured former Pro Bowl corner A.J. Bouye; last year’s second-round safety, Jeremy Chinn; and its first-round pick from this season, Jaycee Horn. Horn went down with a broken foot in Week 3, but the Panthers replaced him with former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore.
The secondary’s play has been supported by that of the front seven, which has helped Carolina tie for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL with 27. The defensive line has a sack rate of almost 9 percent, which ranks it only behind that of the Minnesota Vikings.
Washington also faced a talented defensive front last week, and guard Brandon Scherff believes the confidence gained against Tampa Bay will benefit the offensive line Sunday.
“Yeah, they’re amazing up front,” Scherff said about the Panthers’ rush. “The big guys in the middle like to push the pocket. The guys on the edge are really quick guys off the edge. So they do a really good job of just playing how they’re supposed to play. … We’ve got a big task for us, and we’re just excited to play.”
Rivera raved about Christian McCaffrey, whom he drafted with the No. 8 pick in 2017, and his strong work ethic. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke highly of the running back, too — his son, Luke, and McCaffrey played on the same Colorado high school state championship team at Valor Christian in 2012.
McCaffrey is the focal point of the Panthers’ offense when healthy; in each of the four full games he has played this season, he has touched the ball at least 18 times. He had 23 touches in last weekend’s comfortable win over the Arizona Cardinals, and Rivera expects McCaffrey to continue to get a heavy workload Sunday.
“They try to get the ball in his hands as exhibited by last week, throwing the ball [to him] as many times as [they] did and running the ball as much as he did,” Rivera said. “He is a feature back, and he’s that type of football player that you want the ball in his hands. You see what happens.”
The absence of Chase Young and Montez Sweat will clear the way for more reps from backup defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. Toohill and Smith-Williams, both seventh-round picks in 2020, are players Rivera believes can help Washington’s attempt to build around its youth.
With Young (ACL) out for the season, Sweat (fractured jaw) sidelined for the near future and Shaka Toney out with a concussion, Toohill and Smith-Williams have the chance to prove themselves starting this weekend.
“They do the dirty work, and they’re not flashy as much as they’re technically sound,” Rivera said. “They do their jobs. They use their techniques to the best of their abilities. They’re going to give us a blue-collar work ethic.”
Injury report: Washington will be without tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip), clearing the way for rookie John Bates and Sammis Reyes to see more snaps. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (illness) and cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) and Kendall Fuller (knee) are all questionable.