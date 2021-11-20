They arrived at Saturday night’s game at Loyola University having won their past 10 matches by a combined score of 55-2. They were an unstoppable force, there to win the last possible game left to win.
And they did, beating the Bruins for the program’s fourth state championship and first since 2014.
“That Walter Johnson game threw us for a loop, and the girls began to realize we can’t just show up and win,” Whitman Coach Greg Herbert said. “The next day we watched the film and I told the girls they had to talk about it. That was where the good communication started, and everyone has stepped up since then.”
The Vikings (15-2-1) jumped out to an early lead when sophomore forward Gemma Davitian was played into the box and got an open look at goal. Going one-on-one with the Broadneck keeper, Davitian calmly slotted the ball home with her left foot.
“We talk about scoring first a lot,” senior forward Delaney DeMartino said. “It’s just how we play. We believe that every time we got the first goal, they were just going to keep coming.”
Broadneck, which carried a 17-0-1 record into Saturday’s final, had chances of its own but never found an equalizer. Whitman put the game away with a second goal in the 69th minute. Amid a hectic scramble in the box, freshman Evelyn Javers found the ball at her feet not far from goal. She sent a ball as soft as a pass to the far goal post, and it careened in. The Bruins added a late goal, but Whitman held on for the win.
It was a dominant finish for a dominant team, but the journey to this point did not come without adversity. The Vikings were bit hard by injuries, losing five players to season-ending issues. But there is always a silver lining: one of the players who was asked to step into a starting role because of injury was Javers. On Saturday, the freshman helped deliver a title.
“I was nervous having to take on that role,” Javers said. “And coming into today, it was that same feeling. But I got the opportunity, and I took it. And to score in a state championship feels amazing.”
