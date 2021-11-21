“He seems focused and dialed in," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "He seems like he is in control, I think everybody had the same feeling this game as they had last game, that he was just in position. He was there. He looked sharp, he looked focused.”
Saturday, Samsonov’s strong showing was just one of the bright spots from Washington’s win. Captain Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary both scored two goals, and T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd returned from injury.
Washington (11-2-5) will finish their road trip with Sunday night’s game against the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Capitals are 2-0-1 through a trip filled with positives — and negatives.
The Capitals still do not have Lars Eller back after he was put in the league’s coronavirus protocols on Tuesday. His timeline to return is still unknown. Washington did see the long-awaited return of both Oshie and Dowd after they were activated off injured reserve Saturday afternoon.
Despite missing key pieces the last two weeks because of injury and covid protocols, the Capitals are 6-0-1 since their last regulation loss — Nov. 6 against Philadelphia.
Saturday, Sheary started the scoring for Washington. His first goal, on the Capitals’ first shot on goal, was only 2:17 into the first period off a nice feed from Daniel Sprong. His second goal came at 15:10 of the third. Sheary now has four goals in the past five games.
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at 13:58 of the first and capped off the night with an empty-netter with 1:04 left in the game. Sharks goaltender Adin Hill was the 151st goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. Ovechkin snapped a three-game scoring drought and is up to 14 goals and 15 assists this season after he recorded an assist on Sheary’s second goal.
Ovechkin’s first goal of the night was his first power-play tally all season from his signature spot in the left faceoff circle.
Here is what to know about the Capitals’ win in San Jose:
Oshie and Dowd don’t ease back
Sunday marked Oshie’s first time playing since Oct. 27 since he blocked a shot off his right foot. It was Dowd’s first time back on the ice since Nov. 8. Oshie played 14:15, while Dowd played 16:06. Oshie had a secondary assist on Ovechkin’s goal.
With both Oshie and Dowd activated off injured reserve Saturday, rookie Brett Leason was assigned to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Leason played in 10 games with the plethora of veteran absences for the Capitals to start the season. He scored two goals and tallied one assist while averaging 8:24 of ice time.
Dowd and Oshie’s return also pushed Garrett Pilon out of the lineup. Pilon was a healthy scratch Saturday. He played in two games since being called up Monday. He scored a goal in his first game after being called up.
Saturday, Oshie started the night playing on a line with rookies Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Dowd was reunited with Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line.
Samsonov finding his rhythm
Aside from the shutout Saturday, Samsonov’s start marked the first time all season he started two games in a row. It was also his first consecutive start since April 22-24. Samsonov is now 6-0-1 on the season.
Saturday was Samsonov’s third shutout of the season and sixth of his career. He had a 16-save shutout Oct. 29 against Arizona.
Laviolette said Samsonov earned Saturday’s start after his shutout Wednesday against Los Angeles. The Russian said after Wednesday’s game that he felt like his performance would be the turning point in his season.
“My mental, you know, it is much easier," Samsonov said Saturday night. "My body is more loose and it is much easier to move ... there is a lot of positives. I will keep working every day and I am better and better. Really hungry for the win.”
With Samsonov in net for consecutive games, Vitek Vanecek looks to be slated to make the start Sunday against Seattle. Vanecek was chosen by the Kraken in the NHL’s expansion draft this summer before being traded back to the Capitals shortly after.
Eller still quarantining
Eller was placed in NHL coronavirus protocols Tuesday and has missed the past three games since he is quarantining by himself in Anaheim, Calif.
He did not travel with the Capitals to Los Angeles or San Jose. Laviolette said Tuesday night the rest of the team tested negative after Eller was placed in protocols. On Saturday, Laviolette did not have a clear timetable for when Eller would rejoin the team.
Washington traveled to Seattle late Saturday night.
Solid penalty kill
The penalty kill had a solid night Saturday, killing off Carl Hagelin’s double minor for high-sticking in the second period and a 5-on-3 chance in the first. The Sharks ended Saturday’s game 0 for 4 on the power play.
Counting Saturday’s game, the Capitals have not let their opponent score on the power play in their last eight games. Their opponents have had 18 power-play opportunities.
Veterans such as Evgeny Kuznetsov have had to up their minutes on the penalty kill with specialists like Eller and Dowd out of the lineup. Kuznetsov has averaged 1:01 of shorthanded time. Young players like Martin Fehervary have also contributed. He averaged 1:38 of ice time shorthanded coming into Saturday’s game.