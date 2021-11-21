Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the regular season finale Saturday against rival Florida State; each team needs to win to achieve bowl eligibility.
Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said during a news conference Sunday afternoon that he made the decision Sunday morning to let Mullen go and met with the coach just before noon. Stricklin said he gave Mullen the opportunity to coach the game against Florida State, but Mullen declined.
“We had a conversation, and I just told him I felt like we need to go a different direction for the Gators in our football program,” Stricklin said. “He understood. It was actually a very productive conversation.”
Stricklin said he and Mullen then held a team meeting to inform the players of the change.
Mullen leaves Florida with a 34-15 record in four seasons at the helm after coming from Mississippi State, where he served in the same role from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure at Florida, Mullen went 21-14 in SEC games and led the Gators to three New Year’s Six bowls and the SEC championship game in 2020.
But Mullen, who was Florida’s offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008, has been the subject of scrutiny this season for both the team’s play and his recruiting. Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy after the team’s 40-17 loss at South Carolina on Nov. 6.
Mullen is the latest coach from a major program not to finish the season, joining, among others, Clay Helton at USC, Gary Patterson at TCU and Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech.
Stricklin said there is no timetable for choosing the next coach, but he said the school is going to use all of its resources to find the right person.
“Obviously we want somebody going forward who can come in here and they share our high expectations for sustained success,” Stricklin said, “and can do so at a place with great resources like the University of Florida.”