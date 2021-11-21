This difference was never more evident than during the 2017 anthem protests, when most of those kneeling were African-American. The complaint heard over and over again from white people — led by the bleatings of Donald Trump — was, “How dare they ruin my enjoyment of football.” Not once did any player protest during a game. Not once was a game delayed in any way by the protests. White people — most of them men — have no problem with paying Black athletes to entertain them. But ask these fans to think or rethink the way White police officers much too often treat Black people? How dare you. Get out there, entertain me, help my team win and shut up.