Kings assistant coaches Alvin Gentry and Doug Christie are among the candidates to succeed Walton, according to ESPN. Gentry, 67, holds a 510-595 (.462) career coaching record over 17 seasons and, before joining Walton’s bench in 2020, coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons. Christie, a former NBA player and broadcaster, has never served as a head coach. Remarkably, Walton’s replacement will become the Kings’ 12th coach since 2006.
There have been problems aplenty for the Kings in the opening month: Star guard De’Aaron Fox has been far less productive than last season, 2018 lottery pick Marvin Bagley III has been unhappy with his limited playing time and reportedly refused to enter a game, and veteran center Tristan Thompson vented last week about the team’s poor play on a recent road trip.
“No one should need a coach to inspire you,” Thompson said. “If you don’t get inspired in a game, you shouldn’t be on the court. ... It’s not about Coach Walton inspiring you. This isn’t ‘Glory Road.’ The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day that I f---ing retire and go play with my kids in the park. I speak for my teammates with that quote. We don’t need a coach to inspire us.”
After losing seven of their past eight games — many against projected lottery teams — Sacramento sits in 12th place in the West standings. The Kings, who ranked 30th in defensive efficiency last year, remain in the bottom five this season.
Walton’s firing comes less than 24 hours after an embarrassing incident in which a Kings fan vomited on the court, triggering an extended delay during Sacramento’s 123-105 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.