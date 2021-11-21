Mired in a disappointing start and already on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Sacramento Kings fired Luke Walton on Sunday, making him the first NBA coach to be let go this season.

The 41-year-old Walton, who entered the season with limited job security, departs with a 68-93 (.422) record over three seasons in Sacramento and a 166-241 (.408) career record. Tasked with returning Sacramento to the playoffs, Walton, who previously spent three seasons coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, was unable to snap the Kings’ 15-year postseason drought and dealt with extensive chatter about his job status last season. However, he received public support from General Manager Monte McNair, who joined the Kings in 2020, and owner Vivek Ranadive elected not to make an offseason change with Walton holding a guaranteed contract through the 2022-23 season.

Kings assistant coaches Alvin Gentry and Doug Christie are among the candidates to succeed Walton, according to ESPN. Gentry, 67, holds a 510-595 (.462) career coaching record over 17 seasons and, before joining Walton’s bench in 2020, coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons. Christie, a former NBA player and broadcaster, has never served as a head coach. Remarkably, Walton’s replacement will become the Kings’ 12th coach since 2006.

There have been problems aplenty for the Kings in the opening month: Star guard De’Aaron Fox has been far less productive than last season, 2018 lottery pick Marvin Bagley III has been unhappy with his limited playing time and reportedly refused to enter a game, and veteran center Tristan Thompson vented last week about the team’s poor play on a recent road trip.

“No one should need a coach to inspire you,” Thompson said. “If you don’t get inspired in a game, you shouldn’t be on the court. ... It’s not about Coach Walton inspiring you. This isn’t ‘Glory Road.’ The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day that I f---ing retire and go play with my kids in the park. I speak for my teammates with that quote. We don’t need a coach to inspire us.”

After losing seven of their past eight games — many against projected lottery teams — Sacramento sits in 12th place in the West standings. The Kings, who ranked 30th in defensive efficiency last year, remain in the bottom five this season.

Walton’s firing comes less than 24 hours after an embarrassing incident in which a Kings fan vomited on the court, triggering an extended delay during Sacramento’s 123-105 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.