The 41-year-old Walton, who entered the season with limited job security, departs with a 68-93 (.422) record over three seasons in Sacramento and a 166-241 (.408) career record. Tasked with returning Sacramento to the playoffs, Walton, who previously spent three seasons coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, was unable to snap the Kings’ 15-year postseason drought.
Despite facing extensive chatter about his job status, Walton received regular public support last season from General Manager Monte McNair, who joined the Kings in 2020. While owner Vivek Ranadive elected not to make an offseason change with his coach holding a guaranteed contract through the 2022-23 season, the Kings made their move after showing few signs of progress during a perplexing 6-11 start. ESPN first reported Walton’s firing.
“After a thorough evaluation of the season thus far, I decided to make a change to the head coach position,” McNair said in a brief statement Sunday. “I want to thank Luke for his efforts and contributions to our team.”
There have been problems aplenty for the Kings in the opening month: Star guard De’Aaron Fox has been far less productive than last season, 2018 lottery pick Marvin Bagley III has been unhappy with his limited playing time and reportedly refused to enter a game, and veteran center Tristan Thompson vented last week about the team’s poor play on a recent road trip.
“No one should need a coach to inspire you,” Thompson said. “If you don’t get inspired in a game, you shouldn’t be on the court. ... It’s not about Coach Walton inspiring you. This isn’t ‘Glory Road.’ The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day that I f---ing retire and go play with my kids in the park. I speak for my teammates with that quote. We don’t need a coach to inspire us.”
After losing seven of its past eight games — many against projected lottery teams — Sacramento sits in 12th place in the West standings. The Kings, who ranked 30th in defensive efficiency last year, remain in the bottom five this season.
Gentry, 67, holds a 510-595 (.462) career coaching record over 17 seasons and, before joining Walton’s bench in 2020, coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons. Gentry, who began his NBA coaching career as a San Antonio Spurs assistant in 1988, previously served as head coach of the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.
Walton’s firing comes less than 24 hours after an embarrassing incident in which a Kings fan vomited on the court, triggering an extended delay during Sacramento’s 123-105 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.