After staggering to his knees, Stewart confronted James near the free throw line, with James appearing to indicate that the contact was unintentional. The two players shoved each other and were quickly separated by their teammates and the officials, although Stewart, who was bleeding heavily from spot where James made contact, continued to pursue James for several minutes over the protests of Pistons Coach Dwane Casey.
An incensed Stewart, with blood pouring from his face, twice tried to reengage with James, breaking free from a pack of coaches who attempted to hold him back. At one point, he plowed through four people before teammate Cade Cunningham could grab him by the waist and redirect him toward Detroit’s bench.
When he finally left the court, Stewart sprinted into the tunnel, leading security staffers and local police to guard the entrance near the Lakers’ bench in case the 20-year-old big man tried to return to the court.
Upon reviewing the incident, the referees assessed James with a Flagrant Foul 2, which applies to contact that is deemed “unnecessary and excessive” and triggers an automatic ejection. That ruling marked just the second ejection of James’s 19-year career.
Stewart was issued a personal foul for his initial shove of James and a pair of technical fouls, which required his ejection. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook also received a technical foul during the altercation.
James was appearing in just his second game since missing multiple weeks with an abdominal injury. He and Stewart will face possible suspensions for their roles in the incident and its aftermath.
The Lakers, pegged as preseason favorites in the Western Conference, entered Sunday with an 8-9 record. Earlier this season, Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard engaged in a shoving match on the team bench during a timeout.